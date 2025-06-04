How and why do cats purr? Scientists finally found the answers

Whether you share your home with a cat or simply watch them purr online, these creatures hold an irreplaceable spot in countless lives. They have evolved alongside humans, displaying distinct tendencies unlike most other felines that live solitary lives.

Curiosity about the genetic background of cats has grown in recent years, and a new study explores a particular region of the androgen receptor gene to see if it links to purring and other behavior patterns.

The investigation was led by researchers at the Wildlife Research Center of Kyoto University, including first author Yume Okamoto from Kyoto University.

Cats with short genes purr more

Many cat enthusiasts have noticed that cats communicate in various ways, yet they may not realize that purring is more than just a pleasant hum. It can indicate comfort, solicit attention, and even signal a desire to maintain peace in tense moments.

Researchers looked at a group of neutered or spayed mixed-breed cats living in typical home settings. They investigated whether short or long versions of a DNA repeat in the gene might affect behaviors, especially purring and meowing.

One of the early takeaways was that cats with short-type gene repeats showed higher purring than those with long-type repeats.

The study also noted that male cats carrying shorter repeats tended to be more vocal toward humans. That finding could mean these cats are more likely to request food or companionship with distinct calls.

In contrast, female cats holding the short-type repeats scored higher on measures of aggression directed at unfamiliar people.

This dual pattern highlights how the same gene region could influence communication in one sex and potential defensive responses in the other.

The team also discovered that longer variants of the gene were usually found in purebred cats, while many shorter variants showed up in rescued or formerly stray mixed breeds.

How cats’ breeds and genes shape purr patterns

Comparisons with related species, such as the leopard cat and the fishing cat, revealed that domestic cats alone have longer repeats.

This difference may have emerged with domestication, when friendly or less vocal cats began thriving under human care.

Selection for certain physical traits or temperaments might have gradually shifted gene frequencies toward specific repeat lengths.

Understanding how these genetic factors play out can help owners and veterinarians pick up on a cat’s needs.

A cat that rarely meows might still signal stress or discomfort, so early attention to non-vocal cues could be extra important for cats with longer repeats.

More genes could shape cat personality

The research focused on a single gene, but cats (like all animals) express behavior through a complex network of genes and hormones.

Other candidate genes, such as the oxytocin receptor and vasopressin receptor, have shown associations with social bonding and aggression in past feline studies.

Including these alongside androgen receptor data could give a more complete view of what shapes a cat’s personality.

There’s also growing interest in applying whole-genome sequencing to behavioral studies. With that approach, scientists might identify dozens of small genetic differences that together influence tendencies like playfulness, fear, or sociability.

That level of detail could one day help animal shelters, breeders, and pet owners better understand how a specific cat might respond to different environments or routines.

Why does any of this matter?

“When we called for participants, we were moved to receive responses from 265 cat owners from across Japan in just a single day, and received kind messages,” said Okamoto.

He and colleagues used a detailed questionnaire to gather day-to-day accounts of cat behaviors at home. Data from regular home life can show subtle patterns that might be lost in lab-based observations.

Their hope is that this knowledge can lead to more tailored care for these special animals, especially for rescued cats that rely heavily on vocal signals.

Owners with an eye on vocal changes, be it louder meowing or quieter behavior, can respond faster to any underlying emotional or health issues.

Genetics may also make wild cats purr

“Through our research, we hope to deepen our understanding of cats and contribute to building happier relationships between cats and humans,” said Okamoto. That perspective also extends to wild cat relatives.

Some species are on conservation watch lists, and any breakthrough that clarifies feline behavior may help in captivity or rehab situations.

Genetic insights can set the stage for better strategies in breeding programs, managed habitats, and rescue work.

The more precisely scientists can predict behavior, the easier it is to create stress-free spaces or direct resources to the animals that need them.

Future study of cat behavior

It is possible that future genetic tests could offer a fuller picture of a cat’s likely social style.

That knowledge may be valuable in busy households or settings where owners hope to match a cat’s temperament to their own routines.

No single gene tells the entire story, though. Factors like environment, early experiences, and individual personalities still count for a lot. But these findings shine a light on the subtle interplay of heredity and everyday cat life.

Genetic patterns linked to cat purring and other vocal calls help explain why some felines seem chatty, while others stick to quiet signals.

The study is published in PLOS ONE.

