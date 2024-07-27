How and why tropical birds are so strikingly colorful and iridescent

Ever found yourself staring at the vibrant, iridescent feathers of tropical birds, wondering if there’s more to it than meets the eye? Well, a team of scientists has been pondering the same question, and they’ve finally lifted the veil on this mystery.

The driving force behind this research is Chad Eliason, a dedicated research scientist stationed at the Field Museum in Chicago.

With a passion for understanding the nuances in nature’s tapestry, Eliason set out to demystify the riddle of bird feather hues, particularly those of tropical feathered friends.

Colorful mystery of tropical birds

The closer you live to the Equator, the more brightly colored, iridescent birds you’re likely to see. This trend towards birds with vibrant hues in tropical regions had scientists scratching their heads.

They wondered if these colors originated in the tropics or if our feathered friends brought their colorful ancestors’ hues with them from other regions.

Eliason and his crew embarked on a feathered journey, where they examined photographs, videos, and scientific illustrations of a staggering 9,409 bird species.

Their primary focus was to identify which of these species boast iridescent feathers and where those birds are found.

Thus, armed with a database of bird species and their enviable color palettes, the team set out to enlighten themselves and the world on how bird colors spread across the globe.

Iridescent bird feathers

Now, before we delve deeper, let’s clear up what “iridescence” is all about. In essence, it’s the rainbow shimmer we see on certain surfaces that changes with the viewing angle.

Feathered creatures can generate such hues using two main strategies: pigments and structures. Cells make pigments like melanin for black and brown shades, while iridescence results from light bouncing off particular cell arrangements.

Enter Eliason’s research, centered around this phenomenon of structural color. His study combined data on bird coloration, global distribution, DNA relationships, and some serious math to model how these colorful feathers spread through time and space.

When and where it all began

It turns out that birds are descendants of dinosaurs — with the earliest known bird, Archaeopteryx, dating back to 140 million years ago.

Among these ancient birds, a subgroup called Neornithes appeared 80 million years ago, and they became the only birds to survive a mass extinction event 66 million years ago.

All our modern birds are descendants of this feathery lineage, Neornithes.

Eliason’s research suggests that the common ancestor of all Neornithes, which started its journey 80 million years ago, sported iridescent feathers.

These ancient birds were probably shimmering, and their sparkle still glows among their descendants.

Fossil evidence of iridescent bird feathers

Supporting this theory of an iridescent ancestor are fossil records showing iridescent birds and feathered dinosaurs from the Cretaceous period.

This evidence bolsters the idea that iridescence in modern birds harks back to their shimmering ancestors.

Eliason’s research suggests that paleontologists will likely uncover more iridescence in bird-related fossils.

Understanding the origins of bird coloration, particularly among iridescent species, has significant implications for bird conservation efforts.

As habitats undergo changes due to climate change, deforestation, and urbanization, the intricate systems that support these vibrant ecosystems are at risk.

Protecting areas where colorful birds thrive becomes paramount, as it ensures the continuation of not only their aesthetic appeal but also their ecological roles.

Why iridescent feathers benefit birds

While this research has significantly advanced our understanding of avian iridescence, some big questions remain. Primarily, why did iridescence evolve in the first place?

Birds often use iridescent feathers to attract mates, but other aspects of a bird’s life are also linked to this dazzling feature.

For example, tree swallows change color with humidity changes, so their iridescence might be tied to the environment or to other physical properties of feathers, like water-resistance.

So, the journey isn’t over yet. As we get closer to understanding why the tropics are brimming with shimmering birds, we might also discover why iridescence evolved in the first place.

So, stay tuned as Chad Eliason and his team continue to dig deeper into the colorful mysteries of bird evolution!

The study is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–