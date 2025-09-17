How better messaging could save a billion birds from collisions

Every year, more than a billion birds die after colliding with windows in North America. These collisions occur because birds cannot recognize glass as a barrier. Reflections of trees or sky mislead them, and transparent panes appear as open pathways.

The scale of the loss makes bird-window collisions one of the most significant human-caused threats to bird populations.

A new study highlights how communication strategies can influence whether people take action. By tailoring messages, researchers found they could motivate homeowners to adopt measures that make windows safer for birds.

Bird safety messages

Traditional science communication often relies on what is called the “knowledge deficit model.” This approach assumes that giving people more facts will lead them to change their behavior. But evidence shows that knowledge alone rarely motivates meaningful action.

Instead, message framing is emerging as a more effective tool. By tapping into how people make decisions – through emotion, social influence, or beliefs about effectiveness – messages can become more persuasive.

“If we want people to take action to reduce bird and window collisions, we really have to understand how to communicate with them,” said Tina Phillips, assistant director for the Center for the Engagement in Science and Nature at the Cornell Lab.

Different responses to bird messages

The researchers surveyed nearly 5,000 participants, including bird enthusiasts and the general public. The findings revealed that different groups respond to different types of messages.

Bird enthusiasts reacted most strongly to messages emphasizing the proven effectiveness of window treatments. The general public, however, was more motivated by emotionally framed messages that highlighted the suffering of birds.

“People who cared about birds responded best to messaging that emphasized the efficacy of treating their windows…they want to know if their action is actually going to make a difference,” said study lead author Shelby Carlson, a research associate at the Cornell Lab.

Why emotions matter

The study also showed that emotional appeals worked particularly well with broader audiences. Messages that evoked sadness or guilt, combined with information on solutions, inspired action without overwhelming people.

Previous research has suggested that birds are effective symbols for such appeals. People often process emotional content about birds more easily than when similar messages focus on human consequences.

By contrast, messages framed around moral duty or social norms did not motivate people. In some cases, they even discouraged action.

The researchers suggest that moral arguments may be less effective without considering factors like religiosity, while normative messages might backfire if bird-safe windows are not yet widely adopted.

Bird collisions change intent

Another key factor influencing people’s willingness to act was direct experience. Individuals who had seen collisions at their homes were more motivated to take preventative steps.

This reflects the concept of issue salience – when a problem feels personally relevant, people are more likely to respond.

Other influences included education levels, values toward wildlife, and cultural context. For instance, people in Canada were more likely than U.S. residents to express intent to install bird-safe windows.

The study suggests that underlying beliefs about wildlife – whether people see animals as resources for humans (domination values) or as beings deserving care (mutualist values) – strongly shape intentions.

Social diffusion potential

Beyond individual choices, the study explored whether people would encourage others – friends, neighbors, schools, or workplaces – to adopt bird-safe practices.

Here, the framing of messages had less effect. Instead, pre-existing beliefs and values played a stronger role.

This highlights the importance of “relational organizing,” where early adopters influence their networks to spread conservation behaviors.

Messages that people connect with

“What makes this study unique is that we’re using social science research and insights to try to understand how to effectively change human behavior to mitigate this problem,” said Philips.

She noted that by understanding the kinds of messages that people relate to, it becomes easier to encourage them to take action on behalf of birds.

“If we want to reduce bird and window collisions, we ultimately have to change human behavior, and we can start to do that by tailoring our messaging for specific audiences,” Carlson added.

Messaging to reduce bird collisions

The research makes clear that saving birds from collisions is not just a matter of engineering bird-safe glass or installing decals. It also depends on how people perceive the problem and the solutions offered to them.

Conservation strategies that combine scientific knowledge with insights from psychology and communication can increase the adoption of effective measures.

By tailoring messages, acknowledging personal experiences, and supporting early adopters to influence their networks, conservationists can help reduce one of the leading causes of bird mortality.

The study is published in the journal Biological Conservation.

—–

—–