How blue sapphires form amidst fiery volcanic activity

There’s an astounding sight to behold in the west of Eifel, a region synonymous with volcanic activities. Nestled within the sediment of the Kyll River are diminutive blue wonders – sapphires. But there’s more to these 0.9 mm diameter gemstones than their sheer beauty.

They are indeed the missing pieces of a captivating geological conundrum – how could they take shape amidst such tumultuous, fiery conditions, a scenario far detached from our perception of tranquil gemstone genesis?

Stepping in to solve the mystery are the seasoned researchers from Heidelberg University. The scientific sleuths have been delving deep into the phenomenon of these blue marvels that formed among the fiery crucible of volcanic activities.

Demystifying Eifel sapphires

Let’s take a sidebar here. What are sapphires? These treasured stones are essentially ‘contaminated’ aluminum oxide or corundum.

The term “contamination” alludes to a few impurities that present sapphires with their iconic blue shade. Intriguingly, most sapphires are discovered in regions boasting silicon-poor volcanic rocks.

Are these gemstones, found on Earth’s surface, a tell-tale sign of having originated deep within the crust, ushered to the surface by the ascending magma?

Dr. Axel Schmitt, a researcher at Curtin University, Australia, and an honorary professor at Heidelberg University, Germany, is grappling with this very question.

Eifel scenario: Sapphire central

Our sapphire narrative unravels in Eifel, a volcanic hotspot tucked in Europe’s heart. For about 700,000 years, magma from Earth’s mantle has been inching its way up through the crust in this region, bringing forth an intriguing enigma.

The puzzling link between the silicon-deficient, sodium and potassium-abundant magma found here and the prevalence of sapphires has left geologists in a quandary. The Heidelberg team scrutinized 223 sapphires from the Eifel region.

“Like gold, sapphire is very weathering-resistant compared to other minerals. Over protracted time periods, the grains are washed out of the rock and deposited in rivers. Because of their high density, they are easy to separate from lighter sediment components using a gold pan,” explained Sebastian Schmidt, who conducted the research as part of his master’s degree.

Origin of Eifel’s sapphires

To trace the roots of these sapphires, the investigators determined their age by deploying the uranium-lead method on mineral inclusions found within the sapphires themselves. This approach can also uncover the composition of oxygen isotopes in the sapphires.

The findings were remarkable. Sapphires in Eifel took shape simultaneously with the region’s volcanism.

Some gemstones bore the isotopic signature of mantle melts that had been tainted with the heat and partially liquefied crustal rock, at a depth of approximately 5-7 kilometers, while others seemed to have crystallized when subterranean melts permeated the adjacent rock, catalyzing their crystallization.

Water: The crucial catalyst

Water plays an instrumental role in the exceptional process of sapphire formation in volcanic settings. Magma ascending through Earth’s crust commonly encounters water-rich zones, propelling a phenomenon known as metasomatism.

During this occurrence, element-laden fluids intermingle with the surrounding rock, spurring the migration of aluminum and other vital components necessary for sapphire crystallization.

This interplay not only precipitates the growth of sapphires but also enhances their unique chemical composition.

Broader implications of the study

The unearthing of sapphires in Eifel doesn’t just shed light on gem genesis, but it also enriches our comprehension of volcanic activities.

By examining these precious stones and the conditions under which they originated, geologists can gain insights into the dynamics of magma movement and the interactions between variant geological materials.

Piecing together the puzzle

“In the Eifel, both magmatic and metamorphic processes, in which temperature changed the original rock, played a role in the crystallization of sapphire,” noted Schmidt.

So, as it emerges, sapphires aren’t just a pretty sight; they are a testament to Earth’s might, a gateway to understanding our planet’s inner mechanics.

Hence, the next time you lay eyes on a sapphire, remember to honor this blue marvel for its remarkable voyage from the scorching depths of Earth’s crust right up to the sun-soaked surface.

Moreover, the interdisciplinary collaboration between geologists and gemologists is pivotal in unraveling the complex narrative encapsulated within these gemstones.

Such synergy not only illuminates the geological history of the Eifel but also propels future research in gem formation and volcanic processes. The implications extend far beyond sapphires, inviting a broader exploration of earth science.

The study is published in the journal Contributions to Mineralogy and Petrology.

