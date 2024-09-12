How cities and businesses can help save Earth and its resources

The world is racing against time, rapidly devouring resources that sustain life, and if we continue on our current trajectory, even basic living standards might become a luxury. But, there’s hope for the Earth and its resources.

A recent report suggests that we have the power to change the tide, provided we transform our economic systems and technologies, and adopt a more equitable resource management approach.

Green light for cities and businesses

The research, conducted by an international team of scientists including those from The Australian National University (ANU), makes a compelling case for cities and businesses to step up.

The report, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, urges them to adopt the mantle of “stewards” of Earth’s critical resources.

By demonstrating how to reduce their environmental impact, cities and businesses could play a vital role in protecting the planet.

Protecting Earth’s resources

The research, a product of the Earth Commission’s first phase, involved more than 40 researchers from various disciplines worldwide.

The Earth Commission, founded in 2019, includes 18 globally respected scholars who provide interdisciplinary insights.

The report leans heavily on the findings of the Safe and Just Earth System Boundaries report published in Nature last year.

This report unveiled a disturbing fact — humanity has overstepped most of the crucial boundaries within which people and the planet can flourish.

Driving change in Earth’s resources

Distinguished Professor Xuemei Bai from ANU, one of the three lead authors who led the working group on Translation, emphasized the pivotal role of companies and cities.

According to her, these entities possess the necessary resources to effect sweeping changes and significantly lessen the strains on our planet.

“Companies and cities have a huge potential to make a difference, especially if they work towards the same goal, which is to ensure the planet can provide for everyone long-term,” Professor Bai points out.

She added that they are more adaptable than states and can set science-based goals that align with the research findings.

Her colleague, Professor Stuart Bunn from Griffith University, echoed her sentiments. He co-led a working group focusing on freshwater and nutrient pollution boundaries, another critical aspect of Earth’s sustainability.

Challenge of our lifetime

The research confirmed that our planet’s resilience is under immense strain. However, it emphasized that it’s still possible for humans to avoid the adverse effects of Earth’s system change if we act urgently.

The way forward? Reducing inequalities in accessing and using critical resources like freshwater and nutrients.

Alongside this, there needs to be fair sharing of responsibilities such as carbon emission reduction, combined with an economic and technological overhaul.

Without urgent transformations, the report warns that by 2050, Earth’s climate could deteriorate so much that there would be no “safe and just space” left.

Sustainability and Earth’s resources

Innovation stands as a cornerstone in the pursuit of sustainability, offering solutions that can bridge the gap between consumption and conservation.

By harnessing advancements in technology, such as renewable energy, smart agriculture, and sustainable manufacturing practices, we can significantly reduce our ecological footprint.

Universities, research institutions, and private companies are increasingly collaborating to develop cutting-edge solutions that not only address immediate environmental concerns but also create systems that can adapt to future challenges.

This interconnected web of innovation empowers communities and industries to meet their needs while safeguarding our planet’s resources for generations to come.

Path to a “safe and just space”

To prevent this potential catastrophe, the researchers recommend a series of critical actions to save the Earth’s resources.

Primarily, policymakers, businesses, civil society, and communities need to collaborate to transform our economic system with policies and funding mechanisms that address inequality while reducing pressure on nature and climate.

Secondly, efficient and effective management, sharing, and usage of resources at all societal levels are fundamental.

This includes tackling excessive consumption in some communities, which denies access to vital resources for the most needy.

Thirdly, investing in sustainable and affordable technologies that allow us to reduce resource usage is paramount in reopening the “safe and just space.”

Here’s the bottom line: sure, we’re in deep water, but we’re not drowning yet. This report is a lifeline, a blueprint for change, and a call to action.

As daunting as the challenge might seem, we have the resources, the knowledge, and yes, the responsibility, to turn things around.

The report is published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–