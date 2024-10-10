How climate change is impacting infant growth

The impact of climate change on infant growth is often overlooked, yet a new study reveals that rising heat levels affect babies from the womb onward.

The latest findings indicate that the consequences of heat stress extend beyond the environment and wildlife, directly influencing human development from the earliest stages of life.

A study led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has unearthed compelling evidence linking heat stress to developmental changes in infants – both in utero and during the critical early years of growth.

Heat stress and infant growth

The researchers cleverly utilized data collected from the Early Nutrition and Immunity Development (ENID) trial conducted in West Kiang, the Gambia, between 2010 and 2015.

Over 660 infants, an almost equal mix of boys and girls, were observed throughout their first 1,000 days of life.

Intriguingly, the study detected a slight decrease in birth weight for gestational age with every 1°C increase in the average daily heat stress during the first trimester.

It is noteworthy, however, that no apparent effects on the growth were seen for heat stress experienced during the second trimester.

There was also evidence of an increase in head circumference compared to body size for gestational age when a fetus was exposed to heat stress during the third trimester. However, the confidence behind this claim was not strong.

Impact on postnatal infant growth

The study didn’t limit itself to the prenatal phase. The researchers explored the effects on infants up to two years of age, finding that high heat exposure in their environment may lead to lower weights and heights for their age.

This was particularly pronounced in infants aged 6-18 months exposed to high average daily heat stress levels in the preceding three-month period.

At 12 months old, those exposed to an average heat stress value equivalent to 30°C were more likely to have a reduced weight for their height and age than those who experienced heat stress equivalent to 25°C. These findings held true for both male and female infants.

Study lead author Dr. Ana Bonell is an assistant professor based at the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia (MRCG).

“Our study demonstrates that the intersecting crises of climate change, food insecurity, and undernutrition are disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable, including young children,” said Dr. Bonell.

Translating findings to action

The researchers hope that these insights will be considered in public health interventions to reduce the impact of climate change on pregnant women and their children.

“With global rates of child wasting remaining unacceptably high and ongoing planetary warming, these findings must spur action on improving child health,” noted Dr. Bonell.

However, the researchers also acknowledge that further research is required. The data analyzed focused on Gambia, and the relationship between heat stress and health impacts may vary in different regions.

In addition, the study did not account for factors like dietary practices, maternal infections, or socioeconomic status, which might significantly influence fetal and infant growth.

Climate change and infant health

This study will raise awareness about an unexplored aspect of climate change – its impact on infants’ growth. The fight against climate change now has a new angle – one that ties into the health and future of our next generation.

It’s a call to action for global stakeholders and policymakers to consider these findings when framing their strategies for tackling climate change, food insecurity, and undernutrition.

Implications for public health

The findings from this study emphasize the pressing need to incorporate climate resilience into maternal and child health programs.

As global temperatures continue to rise, understanding and mitigating the impact of heat stress on infant growth becomes increasingly vital. The researchers urge policymakers and health officials to consider targeted interventions that address these risks.

Potential measures could include improved access to cooling solutions, enhanced prenatal care focused on climate-related stress factors, and community education programs that highlight the risks of extreme heat exposure during pregnancy. Such steps could help buffer vulnerable populations against the adverse effects of a warming climate.

Furthermore, while this study focused on one specific region, the implications may be widespread. Future research will need to explore how these findings translate to different regions with varying climates, diets, and socioeconomic conditions.

By doing so, scientists can develop more comprehensive strategies to safeguard infant health in the face of ongoing environmental changes.

The study is published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.



