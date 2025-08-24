How cold air and water shape the limits of mountain trees
08-24-2025

How cold air and water shape the limits of mountain trees

Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

Mountain forests don’t keep rising endlessly. At a certain point, trees run out of room to grow. A new global study shows why: cold temperatures set the upper limit everywhere, while water availability determines which tree species can survive close to that edge.

This boundary, called the treeline, is where tall forests give way to smaller, scattered, and stunted growth.

Research over decades has found that treelines align with temperature – not with a fixed altitude. They typically appear where the growing season lasts about 90 days and the average temperature hovers around 6.4°C (43.5°F).

The latest study was led by Yuyang Xie in the Department of Biology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

The researchers pulled together one of the largest datasets of its kind to test a straightforward idea: heat sets the treeline’s height, while moisture determines which tree species can survive there.

Cold sets mountain tree boundaries

Xie’s team compiled more than 2,000 treeline records for dozens of mountain regions. Across genera and continents, the uppermost trees appeared where local heat fell well below each species’ comfort zone.

“Heat deficits, averaging around 35 percent below genus and species level thermal optima, consistently restrict the presence of treeline,” said Christian Körner, a plant ecologist at the University of Basel.

Water availability then sorted which species could endure those margins. Sites with similar cold at the limit showed different species mixes depending on how wet or variable the climate was throughout the year.

Predicting treeline shifts

To move past one-size-fits-all models, the team introduced the Relative Distance to Optimum (RDO) index. It measures how far a species lives from the temperature and moisture it prefers.

RDO captures the slack or stress that a population carries at the limit, making projections of upslope or downslope shifts more precise for particular tree groups.

Rainfall steers the forest edge

Independent evidence backs the moisture filter. A Himalayan study found that treelines advanced faster on the wet eastern slopes but slowed or stalled on drier sites despite warming.

Spring precipitation emerged as a key control. The pattern reinforces the idea that water availability governs whether warming translates into actual upslope establishment.

Shifting trees impact ecosystems

Treelines often lag behind climate change because trees take years to reach stature that qualifies as a tree. Seedlings may appear far above today’s forest but remain shrubs for decades.

Local conditions can blunt simple warming signals. Windswept ridges that dry quickly can resist upward transitions, while lee slopes with late melting snow may shelter starts.

Better forecasts for forests

Land managers can think of treelines as following two simple rules. Cold determines how high trees can grow in a region, and water decides which species can survive near that limit.

Forecasts that include species-specific tolerances will be more accurate than those based on temperature alone. Using RDO-style metrics can highlight areas where moisture is the main barrier, pointing to hotspots where monitoring or targeted planting could have the greatest impact.

Map shows tree limits

The new map does not claim that water controls treeline height. Instead, it shows that cold fixes the height, while water determines which species can function there.

This framing explains why distant mountain ranges share similar thermal limits yet display very different tree lineups. It also explains why some places shift quickly while others hardly budge.

Climate research refines treelines

Improved climate data near the ground will help scientists better define the limits within which each species can survive.

Long-term monitoring across the treeline zone will show whether seedlings are able to grow into mature trees or if their growth stalls at a younger stage.

The biggest gains will come from pairing physiology with climate. Knowing when populations live far from their optima can guide restoration and risk assessment before the forest edge moves.

“Our findings highlight the synergic effects between heat and moisture in determining the taxonomic variation in treeline formation, offering insights for alpine treeline studies under climate change,” the researchers concluded.

The study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/08/Mountain-trees2.jpg
08-24-2025
How cold air and water shape the limits of mountain trees
Silhouette,Business,People,Discussion,Communication,Meeting,Concept
08-24-2025
Observing how a person stands will quickly reveal their personality type and traits
Molecule,And,Communication,Background.,Brochure,Or,Web,Banner,Design.,Lines
08-24-2025
Introducing 'goldene': the world's newest supermaterial that is one atom thick
2025/03/bredts-rule_alkane-chemistry_molecules_100-year-old-rule-broken_1m.jpg
08-24-2025
100-year-old chemistry rule proven false, textbook updates needed
2025/08/DFK-52--1.jpg
08-24-2025
Supergiant star survived a violent eruption - but what comes next?
2024/11/donating-recycling-clothes_dark-side_pollution-increase_1m.jpg
08-24-2025
Donating clothes to charity has a dark side, and it will surprise you
Bacteria,,Human,Microbiome,,Normal,Microflora,Of,Human,Body,,3d,Illustration
08-24-2025
Dairy products are both good and bad for your gut health
Big,Bang,In,Space,,The,Birth,Of,The,Universe,3d
08-24-2025
From nothing to everything: What happened before the Big Bang?
2024/12/gold-deposit_supergiant_discovery_1.jpg
08-24-2025
Geologists found a "supergiant high-grade gold deposit" that may be the largest on Earth
2025/04/ancient-clay-puppets_figurines_collage_San-Isidro-deposit_credit-PASI_1.jpg
08-24-2025
Archaeologists find ancient clay puppets with detachable heads that 'resemble modern toy dolls'
2025/08/Heat-emotions.jpg
08-24-2025
Climate change affects how we feel, not just how we live
2025/04/north-american-continent_dripping_underneath_mantle-magma-us_1m.jpg
08-24-2025
North America is "dripping" underneath, losing blobs of rock into Earth's mantle
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved