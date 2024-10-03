How do infants connect with the world? It all starts with the feet

In a new study, experts have used artificial intelligence (AI) to investigate the world of infant learning. The researchers were specifically focused on when babies make the transition from random movements to purposeful exploration.

When infants kick their tiny feet in the air, it might just seem like random flailing. But what if there’s a science to it?

Early movements might appear chaotic but believe it or not, these seemingly wild movements reveal patterns of interaction with the world around them.

Yet, the understanding of how infants intentionally engage with their surroundings remains somewhat cloudy.

Infants control their feet movements

Enter the baby-mobile experiment. What’s that? Think of a colorful mobile gently tethered to an infant’s foot.

As our little hero kicks, the mobile moves – a cause-and-effect scenario that’s music to the ears of researchers. This experiment, used since the swinging sixties, helps researchers understand babies’ control over their movements and their quest to influence their environment.

Decoding infant movement with AI

Now, what happens if we add a sprinkle of AI to this mix? At Florida Atlantic University, a team of researchers launched an investigation to see if AI tools could decode the intricate patterns of infant movement.

They used a handy device called the Vicon 3D motion capture system to analyze infants’ actions, especially their reactions when the mobile moved.

Infant movements in different stages

The results? A resounding success! Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the study confirms the potential for AI to help us understand early infant development and interaction.

The machine and deep learning methods accurately classified five-second clips of infant movements as belonging to different stages of the experiment. Among these methods, one emerged as the star: the deep learning model named 2D-CapsNet.

The most fascinating part of this discovery was that feet movements scored the highest accuracy rates. What does this mean?

Compared to other parts of the body, the foot movement patterns changed most dramatically across the experiment’s stages.

Study co-author Dr. Scott Kelso is a Glenwood and Martha Creech Eminent Scholar in Science at the Center for Complex Systems and Brain Sciences in FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Science.

“Feet, as end effectors, are most impacted by interaction with the mobile. In other words, the way infants connect with their environment is most significant at the points of contact,” said Dr. Kelso. In plain English, we can say it all starts “feet first.”

The study revealed that the 2D-CapsNet model achieved an impressive 86% accuracy when analyzing foot movements and could even capture detailed relationships between different body parts during movement.

Plus, foot movements proved to be the most accurate – about 20% higher than movements of the hands, knees, or the entire body.

Eager to engage with the world

What else did the study uncover? Well, it seems losing the ability to control the mobile made babies more eager to interact with the world.

“However, some infants showed movement patterns during this disconnected phase that contained hints of their earlier interactions. This suggests that only certain infants understood their relationship with the mobile well enough to hang onto those movement patterns,” explained Dr. Aliza Sloan.

Dr. Nancy Aaron Jones, a professor at FAU’s Department of Psychology, emphasized the role of AI in studying infants – who, unlike adults, can’t explain their actions.

“AI can help researchers analyze subtle changes in infant movements to gain insights into how they think and learn, even before they can speak,” said Dr. Jones.

Understanding infant behavior

In the words of Dr. Scott Kelso, this study not only enhances our understanding of infant behavior but also opens up new possibilities.

Combining theory-based experiments with AI could lead to comprehensive assessments that take specific contexts into account, thus improving our ability to identify risks and treat disorders effectively.

So, the next time you see a baby’s tiny toes kicking, remember this: There’s a fascinating world of science behind those cute little feet!

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

