How does genome size impact evolutionary success?

Every living organism relies on a genetic blueprint encoded in its DNA, yet the amount of DNA – or genome size – varies dramatically across the tree of life.

In animals alone, genome sizes range from the minuscule genome of Intoshia variabili, a marine parasite – which is about 200 times smaller than the human genome – to the massive genome of the marbled lungfish (Protopterus aethiopicus) – which is over 40 times larger than ours.

Plants exhibit a similar range, with the fork fern (Tmesipteris oblanceolata) setting the record with a genome size over 50 times larger than that of humans.

This diversity in genome size reveals the vast variety of life forms on Earth, but it also raises a fascinating question: If smaller genomes lead to faster, more efficient growth, why do some species have larger genomes?

Advantages of smaller genome sizes

The replication of DNA is essential for cell production and growth, making smaller genomes more efficient as they require fewer resources and time to replicate.

Smaller genomes demand fewer nutrients, especially the DNA-building elements nitrogen and phosphorus, making them ideal for rapid growth and reproduction.

Because of these advantages, it’s not surprising that most species have evolved with relatively small genomes.

However, large genomes persist in some organisms, suggesting that these genomes may confer certain benefits in specific environments, where the costs of carrying extra DNA are outweighed by unique growth advantages.

Exploring large genome benefits in grasses

A research team led by the University of Sheffield has recently studied the potential benefits of large genomes in grass species.

Grasses, a vast plant family found worldwide from arctic tundras to tropical savannas, vary in genome size, making them an ideal group to examine how genome size affects growth in different conditions.

The study, published in the journal New Phytologist, examined the growth of various grass species under conditions mimicking their natural environments – high temperatures, low nutrients, and drought.

The scientists compared growth rates to each species’ genome size and observed that while grasses with smaller genomes generally grew better across most conditions, larger genomes provided advantages in two specific scenarios.

Large genomes thrive in nutrient-rich environments

The first scenario where larger genomes proved beneficial was in nutrient-rich soils. While low nutrient levels slowed down large-genome grasses, those with large genomes thrived in high-nutrient environments.

Here, the extra DNA content meant larger cells that produced more biomass, such as leaves, which allowed these plants to outgrow and overshadow neighbors with smaller genomes.

In nutrient-poor areas, however, the demands of replicating additional DNA outweighed these benefits, making smaller genomes more favorable.

Growing seasons and genome sizes

The second advantage for large-genome grasses occurred in cooler environments, such as temperate regions with lower growing season temperatures.

Plant growth typically has two stages: cell division, where new cells are generated, and cell expansion, where cells swell with water to help the plant grow taller or spread.

Cool temperatures significantly slow down cell division, but they have less impact on cell expansion.

Consequently, grasses with larger cells, which accompany large genomes, can expand more rapidly by cell enlargement even in cooler weather, outpacing smaller-genome plants that rely on faster cell division in warmer temperatures.

This cell expansion process explains the early spring growth of plants like daffodils and bluebells, which also have large genomes.

These plants perform much of their cell division in warmer months, allowing them to use cell expansion to grow quickly in early spring, well before smaller-genome plants begin to compete for light and nutrients.

Genome size diversity

The diversity in genome sizes among grasses may be one reason for their global success, as it allows them to adapt to a wide range of environmental conditions.

While smaller genomes typically support efficient growth, larger genomes offer unique advantages in specific environments, enabling certain species to thrive where others cannot.

This genetic diversity in grasses underscores the importance of variation in supporting species’ survival and adaptability across ecosystems.

Genome size and evolutionary success

The relationship between genome size and survival is not limited to plants. Our own medium-sized genome has supported humanity’s adaptability, though we don’t face the same nutrient limitations as stationary plants.

Unlike grasses, humans can move to seek out food and resources, which may allow us to bear the metabolic costs associated with our DNA without significant limitation.

This mobility highlights how different species leverage their genetic make-up in conjunction with unique behaviors and environmental interactions to thrive across diverse habitats.

In summary, the role of genome size in evolutionary success is nuanced and complex.

From the efficient replication of small genomes to the adaptability enabled by larger ones, genome size continues to shape the ecological resilience and global distribution of life on Earth.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

