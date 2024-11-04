How does neutering affect a dog's health? Many questions remain

Have you ever thought about the impact neutering might have on your dog’s health? If you’re a dog owner, chances are this topic has crossed your mind more than once.

While common belief supports neutering as a way to control the pet population and eliminate certain health risks, there is a side of this story that often remains untold.

Neutering and dog health

The intriguing relationship between neutering and dog health is not new, and several studies have pointed towards a link between the timing of neutering and the onset of certain diseases in female dogs.

However, the lack of uniform methodologies and diverse study populations have made it difficult to reach a consensus.

The intriguing question remains – does the timing of neutering, especially in relation to puberty, influence the health outcomes of our beloved dogs?

Impact of neutering on female dogs

Dr. Rachel Moxon and her team at the University of Nottingham set out to investigate by sifting through existing literature.

The goal was to explore the impact of neutering timing (particularly around puberty) on five key health outcomes – atopy, developmental orthopedic disease (DOD), neoplasia, obesity, and urogenital disease.

The study was focused on female dogs and how neutering affects their health. An astounding number of publications were identified, reviewed, and assessed to build a rich and comprehensive picture of the subject matter.

Significant lack of evidence

Contrary to the team’s hope for a rich evidence base, the review shed light on a stark reality. There is a significant lack of evidence regarding the impacts of neutering female dogs before or after puberty on the five stated aspects of dog health.

Only a handful of studies considered the dog’s pubertal status at neutering, while others merely took the dog’s age into account.

Why is this a big deal? This missing link makes it difficult for veterinarians and pet owners to make informed decisions about the optimal timing of neutering. After all, who wants to make a choice that could potentially impact their pet’s health negatively?

Conflicting study results

“Conflicting information in the veterinary literature regarding the beneficial and detrimental impacts of neutering at different times makes decisions regarding the best time to neuter female dogs difficult for pet dog owners, and providing advice to owners difficult for veterinarians,” said Rachel Moxon, lead researcher on the project.

“Similar to the findings of another review by this research group that looked at the effects on behavior, this review has identified a lack of evidence related to the impacts of neutering female dogs before or after puberty on five aspects of female dog health.”

According to Moxon, studies generally propose that neutering female dogs earlier appears to be protective for some cancers, but increases the risk of developmental orthopedic disease and potentially urinary incontinence.

These contrasting results make it difficult to determine the optimal timing of neutering to benefit female dog health.

Impact of neutering remains unclear

“This scoping review suggests that robust evidence to support veterinarians, those working with dogs and dog owners when discussing the timing of neutering relative to puberty does not yet exist,” concluded the researchers.

“The review highlighted the lack of literature along with weaknesses in the existing studies caused by age rather than puberty being examined. Whether or not neutering before or after puberty has an impact on the health of female domesticated dogs is currently unknown.”

So, where does this leave us? As pet owners or veterinarians, how are we supposed to navigate this conundrum?

Call for more research on dog neutering

By the end of this journey, if there’s one key insight we can draw, it’s the necessity for further research. More comprehensive, standardized studies considering the pubertal status at neutering are crucial to give us a clearer picture.

Think about it: wouldn’t it be great if we could make informed decisions about neutering to ensure the best health outcomes for our furry companions?

In a world where our decisions can directly impact the lives of our beloved pets, ignorance cannot be bliss.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–