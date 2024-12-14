How dogs say goodbye before they die -- these signs will tell you if your friend is leaving soon

In every life that includes a dog, there comes a heartbreak unlike any other. They arrive in our world full of spirit, and then one day, their time winds down.

Many people do not know what to look for or what to expect. There is confusion, sadness, and worry, and no amount of condolences from friends and family can stop the emotions from flowing.

The death of a pet, especially a dog, is a very difficult subject, but there are signs that can help us understand what is happening.

Losing interest in old routines

When dogs are nearing their final stage, they may lose interest in activities they once enjoyed.

A friend that once tugged at the leash, ready to trot outside, might suddenly ignore the door, choose to rest instead of walk, or even decline a short stroll.

This shift may indicate that the body is no longer functioning as it once did.

Dr. Leslie Gillette, a veterinarian at the University of Florida, emphasizes the importance of bringing your dog to its regular veterinarian if you notice any changes or declines in its health or daily routine.

Changes in appetite and habits

Some dogs may lose their appetite and refuse water. Others might suddenly eat more for a short time.

Sometimes there is incontinence, with urine or feces appearing in places they would never have chosen before. There can also be vomiting or diarrhea that worsens their state.

These unusual actions can mean they are having trouble controlling basic bodily functions. None of these changes are easy to witness, but they may be signs that time is running short.

Vital signs worth noting

There are known healthy ranges for a dog’s body temperature, heartbeat, and breathing rate. If these shift too high or too low, something is off.

A dog’s body temperature is usually between 101° to 102.5° Fahrenheit. If numbers stray beyond normal limits, it could mean the end is near.

It is useful to know how to check these signs. A rise or drop in temperature, labored breathing, or a weakened pulse can all be indications of health issues that should be addressed immediately.

Facing severe exhaustion

One of the most difficult moments comes when a dog stops responding to those who love it. The pet that once lifted its head to a kind voice may lie still for hours.

The paws that paced the floor might remain limp all day. The eyes that followed a favorite human might barely open. They can sink into what appears to be a deep fatigue, lacking the spark that once lit up a room.

There may be a sense that the dog’s spirit is drifting away. This heavy tiredness is painful to witness, but it speaks volumes about the body’s struggle.

Quiet acceptance

Some dogs seem to find a strange calm as their life winds down and their daily rhythms fade into silence.

Your pet may no longer fight the slow ache in their bones, choosing not to wait by the window or react to small noises, only accepting gentle touches without lifting their heads.

This calm state can be hard to understand, but it often arrives in those last days. It might be their way of easing into what comes next.

Offering comfort

When it becomes clear that a dog’s time is short, many people feel helpless. There is no manual that describes the perfect approach.

Some may prefer a silent vigil, sitting by their dog’s side, hoping the presence of a familiar face eases worry. Others place a soft blanket near their pet, or carefully offer a favorite treat, even if it is ignored.

Words may be whispered quietly, telling the dog how much it is loved. The focus shifts from asking the dog to stay and play to simply helping it feel safe and cared for.

Though these acts may feel small, they hold tremendous weight in that final chapter.

Remembering their place in our lives

People often say their dogs are family. In the end, a dog’s companionship is measured by years of shared moments. They have been loyal through laughter and tears.

Their exit from this world does not erase the times they greeted us at the door, made us smile when days were heavy, or curled up close when we felt alone. Those memories remain vivid, etched into our hearts, weaving a lasting bond.

A meaningful farewell

When a dog reaches the end, the pain that follows can linger, but knowing the signs can help us grant the kindness and gentle care they deserve. Recognizing that a loss is approaching allows space for actions that speak of love.

Some may stay awake through the night, stroking soft fur. Others might talk softly, calling up old stories and recalling the bark that once filled the house.

Although grief is personal, one common thread is the desire to give back some measure of the devotion the dog gave so freely over its lifetime.

The sadness will not vanish instantly, but there can be comfort in knowing that, in those final days, understanding and compassion shaped the way forward.

