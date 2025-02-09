How dust becomes planets in the shadows of HH 30

The mysteries of the universe continue to unfold as the James Webb Space Telescope captures yet another breathtaking image. This time, the focus is on HH 30, a fascinating celestial structure that provides a unique view into the early formation of planets.

Located within the dark cloud LDN 1551 in the Taurus Molecular Cloud, HH 30 presents an extraordinary, edge-on protoplanetary disc that is surrounded by jets and a disc wind.

For decades, astronomers have studied these discs to understand how dust grains evolve and eventually give rise to planets. Thanks to Webb’s unmatched sensitivity and resolution, researchers can now explore HH 30 in greater detail than ever before.

Combined with past observations from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), these new findings reveal an active and complex environment where cosmic forces shape the future of planetary systems.

The nature of Herbig-Haro objects

Herbig-Haro objects like HH 30 play an important role in star formation. These small nebulae appear in regions where young stars eject gas, which then heats up and glows as it interacts with surrounding material.

HH 30 is a striking example of a body undergoing this process. It is characterized by a jet of gas that extends outward in a narrow stream.

At one end of the jet, the source star remains hidden behind a dense, edge-on protoplanetary disc. This unique perspective allows scientists to observe how dust behaves in a developing planetary system.

Unlike discs that appear face-on, edge-on discs provide a direct look at how particles settle, migrate, and gather in specific regions.

The significance of HH 30 extends beyond its stunning appearance. Since its discovery with the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have used it as a model for understanding other edge-on discs. By studying HH 30, they gain insights into the evolution of similar systems across the cosmos.

Collaboration in modern astronomy

An international team of researchers has taken full advantage of Webb’s capabilities to analyze HH 30. They combined data from Webb, Hubble, and ALMA to observe the system at multiple wavelengths, thus creating a detailed and layered picture of its structure.

ALMA’s long-wavelength observations reveal the location of millimeter-sized dust grains within the disc. These larger particles cluster in a thin, dense region at the center, and act as the foundation for future planet formation.

Meanwhile, Webb’s infrared imaging captures much smaller dust grains, some only a millionth of a meter across. These microscopic particles are spread more widely throughout the disc, providing clues about how material redistributes over time.

This multiwavelength approach highlights the importance of collaboration in modern astronomy.

No single telescope can capture the full complexity of these structures. By combining different technologies, scientists can piece together a more complete story of how planetary systems emerge from swirling clouds of dust and gas.

How dust behaves in HH 30

The recent Webb observations were part of the Webb GO program #2562, led by astronomers F. Ménard and K. Stapelfeldt. The researchers set out to investigate how dust evolves within edge-on discs like HH 30, and to collect valuable data about the early stages of planetary development.

ALMA’s radio data confirmed that larger dust grains do not remain scattered throughout the disc but instead migrate and settle into a narrow, compact layer.

This process is essential for planet formation, as concentrated dust regions provide the necessary conditions for particles to collide and stick together. Over time, these grains grow into pebbles, then boulders, and eventually planets.

Understanding how dust behaves in HH 30 helps refine theories about planet formation in other star systems.

By identifying where and how dust settles, scientists gain deeper insights into the forces that shape emerging planets and determine their compositions.

Dynamic environment of HH 30

Beyond dust evolution, data from Webb, Hubble, and ALMA revealed a fascinating interplay of structures within HH 30.

At the heart of the system, a high-speed jet of gas shoots out perpendicular to the narrow central disc. This jet is surrounded by a wider, cone-shaped outflow of material, adding to the complexity of the scene.

Further outward, a broad nebula reflects the light from the young, hidden star. This reflected glow provides a rare glimpse into the conditions surrounding a forming planetary system. The interactions between the jet, outflow, and nebula illustrate the turbulence of early planet-forming environments.

These findings confirm that HH 30 is far from static. Instead, it is an evolving, active region where gas, dust, and radiation interact in ways that ultimately shape the formation of planets.

Planetary origins of the universe

The study of HH 30 goes beyond understanding a single disc. It serves as a crucial reference for scientists investigating planetary formation across the universe.

Webb’s latest images, combined with decades of research from Hubble and ALMA, paint a vivid picture of a process that has shaped the development of countless planetary systems – including our own.

The discovery of how dust migrates, settles, and clumps together in HH 30 provides key evidence for how planets emerge from protoplanetary discs.

As Webb continues to explore the cosmos, astronomers will have even more opportunities to study systems like HH 30 in greater depth.

The insights gained from these observations bring us one step closer to answering some of the biggest questions about our place in the universe and the origins of planetary systems beyond our own.

The study is published in arXiv.

Image Credit: ESA

