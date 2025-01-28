How early humans and small scavengers benefited each other
If we could turn back time to between 45,000 and 29,000 years ago, we would find that the planet was a vastly different place from how it is currently. Early humans were just beginning to establish their presence beyond the African continent, and they may unwittingly have caused a seismic shift in the local ecology.

But how did their arrival impact the delicate balance of the animal kingdom? A recent study offers fresh insights into this ancient relationship.

The scavenger-human relationship

“Early humans, more than 30,000 years ago, did not live in isolation from the animal world; they were integrated into a network of relationships with scavengers,” explained Dr. Chris Baumann, one of the key scientists behind the research.

This complex web of interactions, where humans and scavenger animals influenced each other, is often challenging to understand from our modern perspective.

The power of data: Unearthing the past

Uncovering insights from the depths of history is no simple task. However, researchers from the University of Tübingen and the University of Cologne achieved this by leveraging the extensive ROAD database from the ROCEEH research center.

This database encompasses information from 2,400 prehistoric sites across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

By focusing on zooarchaeological data from European sites once inhabited by humans, the team unearthed intriguing patterns of behavior that had long disappeared into the past.

The human effect on scavengers

Dr. Baumann and his colleagues hypothesize that ancient humans may have hunted and killed more animals than they could consume, thereby increasing the availability of carrion.

At first, this may have been a boon for sizable scavenger animals. “Initially, this benefited large scavengers,” noted Baumann.

However, humans soon began to manage their surroundings more carefully, ensuring that large predators were kept at a distance from their settlements.

On the other hand, unthreatening small scavengers like foxes, ravens, or crows were likely tolerated – much like we tolerate urban foxes and raccoons today.

Baumann believes this dynamic resulted in a significant shift in the relationship between humans and scavengers between 45,000 and 29,000 years ago.

Large carnivores were displaced

“During this period, the late Pleistocene, the large scavengers began to be displaced in favor of smaller species, some of which even benefited from living with humans,” noted Dr. Shumon T. Hussain.

This shift was likely driven, in part, by the arrival of modern humans (Homo sapiens) in Europe and the displacement of the region’s last Neanderthals.

“Humans further developed their skills and hunted so many animals that significantly more energy became available in the food web,” noted Baumann.

This influx of energy resulted in behavioral adaptations and evolutionary changes in scavenging animals, while humans developed new ways of colonizing the landscape.

In effect, humans played a significant role in shaping ecosystems – which may have also influenced human evolution itself.

Long-term ecological impact

The changes induced by early humans didn’t just alter the dynamics between scavengers and their environment in the short term. These changes triggered a cascade of ecological consequences that echoed through generations.

As large scavengers were gradually pushed away and smaller ones thrived in human-dominated spaces, the ecosystem itself adapted in response.

This shift likely influenced predator-prey relationships, competition for resources, and even the genetic evolution of scavenger species over time.

Domestication of animals

Researchers believe that this transition may have contributed to the domestication process, with some animals gradually adapting to human presence and food sources.

The tolerance for smaller scavengers like foxes and birds may have been an early stepping stone to the complex relationships humans share with domesticated animals today.

Furthermore, this adaptation highlights how human activity can leave an enduring mark on biodiversity – whether intentional or not.

Understanding these ancient ecological shifts provides valuable lessons for modern conservation efforts.

The study highlights the importance of considering how human interventions, both past and present, can disrupt or reshape natural ecosystems. The research offers insights into how we might promote more sustainable coexistence with wildlife in the future.

The full study was published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews.

