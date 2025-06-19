Positive life outlook helps protect memory in later life

Feeling fulfilled and in control might help preserve memory as you age. A major study tracking over 10,000 UK adults aged 50 and older for 16 years found a clear trend. Those with higher well-being consistently scored better on memory tests.

The research used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA). Participants without dementia at baseline were tested every two years on memory and self-reported well-being.

The results showed that higher well-being predicted better memory, but not the other way around.

“In the context of an aging population, understanding factors that may protect and maintain healthy cognitive function is critical for enhanced population health and health policy development,” said lead author Dr. Amber John from UCL.

Emotional well-being supports memory

Well-being included four dimensions: control, autonomy, self-realization, and pleasure. Each domain had its own influence on memory.

Control was consistently tied to both immediate and delayed recall across nearly all time points. Autonomy and self-realization followed a similar pattern, with strong ties to future memory performance. Pleasure also showed predictive value, especially in delayed recall.

This adds nuance. It’s not just “feeling good” in general that matters. Specific aspects of well-being, like having choices or enjoying life, each play roles in protecting memory.

Good memory does not boost well-being

The team used cross-lagged models to check whether memory influenced well-being. Their results showed no consistent evidence that memory scores predicted later well-being.

Dr. John explained this in the paper. The lack of evidence may reflect that memory loss must reach a certain threshold before it affects well-being. People in this study had healthy brain function when it started.

Delayed memory scores at a few early waves did predict well-being at the next round, but the pattern was not stable across all nine waves.

Memory link remains after adjusting factors

One key strength of the research is its handling of other influencing factors. The authors adjusted for depression, age, gender, ethnicity, and education. They also excluded participants who later developed dementia or died during the follow-up.

Even after these adjustments, the link between higher well-being and better memory was consistent. This suggests that the association is not merely due to low mood or health decline.

The study authors also noted that people with lower baseline well-being, poorer memory, and lower education were more likely to drop out. This highlights the real-world challenge of studying ageing populations over time.

Protecting against memory loss

The results support the view that emotional and psychological resources matter for brain health. They add to earlier findings that link positive mental health with lower dementia risk.

Well-being may serve as a protective buffer against memory decline. It may support brain health through biological mechanisms like reduced inflammation or healthier cardiovascular systems.

This finding echoes previous studies showing that depression and anxiety speed up cognitive decline. Promoting well-being might serve as a protective measure.

Study limitations and future research

Although the study spans 16 years and includes over 10,000 participants, it has limits. The well-being measure was self-reported, and the memory tests were simple.

The results show association, not causation. As the authors note, future research could use methods like Mendelian randomization to explore causality. Genetic data may reveal whether well-being plays a direct role in protecting memory.

Also, third factors such as lifestyle habits or socioeconomic background might influence both well-being and memory.

Targeted mental wellness programs

“This study represents an important step toward understanding the interplay between wellbeing and memory over time,” said Professor Joshua Stott.

“Going forwards it would be fantastic if this research can build on the foundations of ongoing memory research to potentially inform strategies supporting cognitive health in aging populations – that is the aim,” noted Dr. Emily Willroth.

The findings open up the possibility of designing targeted mental wellness programs. Structured mindfulness, increased social connection, and life-purpose coaching could become tools for healthy cognitive aging.

The study is published in the journal Aging & Mental Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–