How fat hidden in muscles weakens strength and healing

Food lovers prize the creamy web of fat that streaks a Wagyu steak. Inside the human body, however, the same kind of “marbling” – known to scientists as intramuscular adipose tissue, or IMAT – signals trouble.

Physicians have long noticed that patients with high IMAT tend to fare poorly. The marbled fat is common in obesity, type 2 diabetes, neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and progressive neurodegenerative diseases like ALS.

In some clinics, doctors even watch intramuscular adipose tissue levels to track how fast an illness is advancing.

What remained unclear was whether the fat merely accompanied disease or actively made muscles weaker. Daniel Kopinke, an associate professor of pharmacology and therapeutics at the University of Florida College of Medicine, set out to solve that puzzle.

“We wanted to understand the precise function IMAT might play on muscle health,” he explained. The resulting study offers what Kopinke calls “functional evidence that it is an active driver of declining muscle function.”

Blocking fat from muscle injuries

Kopinke’s lab studies how muscles repair themselves. After a strain or tear, stem‑like satellite cells along the fibers awaken, divide, and fuse into new muscle tissue. In healthy people that process restores both size and strength.

But people with high IMAT often struggle to regain full power after injury. To test whether the fat is to blame, the team engineered a mouse line called mFATBLOCK.

The animals’ muscles could be injured in the usual ways, using a chemical that mimics hard exercise. However, genetic tweaks prevented fat cells from infiltrating the wound site.

The contrast was stark. In ordinary mice fat droplets invaded the damaged region, parking between regenerating fibers. Under a microscope those fibers looked chaotic and undersized.

The marbling occupied about 12 percent of total muscle volume, and when the researchers measured force output, the muscles generated far less power than fat‑free controls.

“This directly translated to a loss of strength,” Kopinke said, noting that marbled muscles could not produce the same amount of force as the healthy, unobstructed muscle.

Fat cells hijack healing space

Kopinke likened the effect to fighting a wildfire in a forest. Imagine clearing the ashes so saplings can grow, only to leave giant boulders scattered across the soil. Wherever a boulder sits, a tree cannot take root.

Fat cells act like those boulders. Once they occupy space inside the muscle, muscle fibers cannot grow. Satellite cells still try to knit new tissue, but their scaffolding twists around lipid pockets and forms weak, disorganized fibers.

The study dispels the notion that IMAT is merely passive fuel storage. Instead, it behaves as a structural barrier that derails the entire regeneration script.

That discovery has wide implications for sports‑medicine clinics that manage severe tears. It also holds promise for researchers pursuing therapies for muscular dystrophy or sarcopenia – the age‑related loss of muscle mass.

If marbling is the obstacle, then simply flooding tissue with growth factors may not restore strength unless the fat blockade is removed.

Exercise clears hidden fat

The good news is that IMAT appears to shrink the same way belly fat does: by tipping the energy equation so the body burns more calories than it consumes.

“You can shrink your fat cells,” said Kopinke. “If you make the area that fat cells occupy in your muscles smaller, the muscle fibers would have more space to grow into.”

Exercise does double duty here, raising calorie burn while also stimulating satellite cells to fuse, though the study did not yet test specific workout regimens.

Because IMAT is tucked deep inside tissue, scales and mirrors cannot reveal progress. Imaging tools such as MRI and ultrasound can, and Kopinke hopes future clinical trials will pair those scans with diet‑and‑exercise programs designed to carve away the internal marbling.

If the rodent data hold true in people, reducing IMAT should give healing fibers room to align and thicken, restoring lost torque.

Rethinking muscle disease treatment

These findings shift the perspective on numerous debilitating conditions. Instead of focusing solely on amplifying growth signals or transplanting stem cells, physicians might first target the fatty blockade itself.

They could do this through metabolic drugs, hormone therapies, or novel biologics that prevent progenitor cells inside muscle from turning into fat in the first place. The mFATBLOCK mouse offers a ready test bed for such ideas.

“By clearing the path for muscle fibers to heal correctly, we may be able to restore function and improve strength in millions of people affected by these debilitating conditions,” Kopinke said.

His lab is now probing why certain diseases spark fat infiltration while others do not and whether specific nutritional cues accelerate IMAT shrinkage.

For now, the takeaway is both sobering and empowering: marbled steak may melt in your mouth, but marbled muscle could rob you of strength – unless you burn off the fat and give your fibers room to thrive.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

