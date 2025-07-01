How Google searches can limit your creativity

When it comes to creativity, especially in brainstorming new and unusual uses for everyday objects, many people instinctively turn to Google. It’s quick, easy, and feels helpful. But that habit might actually be holding group creativity back.

A recent study from researchers at Carnegie Mellon University suggests that searching online before thinking for yourself may lead to more predictable – and less original – ideas.

Creativity at a cost

The team asked participants to think of novel uses for two common items: umbrellas and shields. Some participants were allowed to use Google during the brainstorming process. Others were asked not to use the internet at all.

On an individual level, both groups produced similarly creative ideas. But once grouped, a pattern emerged. Google users tended to echo the same ideas.

Study lead author Danny Oppenheimer is a professor in Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Social and Decision Sciences.

“This appears to be due to the fact that Google users came up with the same common answers, often in the same order, as they relied on Google, while non-Google users came up with more distinct answers,” noted Professor Oppenheimer.

In other words, Google didn’t kill creativity entirely, but it did seem to homogenize it.

Less help from Google, more creativity

The objects chosen, umbrellas and shields, produced an unexpected split. Online searches generated plenty of alternative uses for umbrellas, but for shields – not so much.

That led to an interesting twist: participants had a harder time brainstorming ideas for umbrellas, even though Google offered more help. Shields, with fewer online suggestions, actually inspired more creative responses.

Why? The researchers believe it’s a case of “fixation effects.” When people see a possible solution too early – especially a familiar one – they tend to stick to that path and struggle to think differently.

“For example, a person trying to brainstorm ‘things you might spread’ who sees other people, or Google, give answers like ‘butter’ or ‘jam’ is more likely to come up with other foods, such as cream cheese, and less likely to come up with non-food-based answers, like disease or rumors,” said Oppenheimer.

“This study is the first evidence of fixation effects being induced by internet search.”

It’s not about banning the internet

So, is the internet ruining our creativity? Not quite. “The internet isn’t making us dumb, but we may be using it in ways that aren’t helpful,” said Oppenheimer.

Instead of avoiding technology altogether, the researchers suggest we rethink how we use it. Taking time to think offline before jumping into a search engine might help avoid falling into the fixation trap.

Sttudy co-author Mark Patterson is an assistant teaching professor in Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Social and Decision Sciences.

“Many of us are sort of rethinking what our relationships with technology are like,” said Patterson.

“It feels like every week there’s some sort of mind-blowing, new advance, and I think one interpretation of our paper is a reminder about the important advantages that we have just as regular people trying to solve problems.”

Holding on to our individuality

Patterson emphasized the value of original thought – even if it feels a little old-school.

“Even though it sounds like the kind of messaging you might get from your preschool teacher. Like, ‘You’re you, and you’re different, and you’re unique.’ That messaging actually does matter,” said Patterson.

“We want to hold on to our individuality and our regular, un-tech-aided humanity, because it’s the thing that’s going to make us solve problems slightly differently than other people, and that can really be valuable.”

Smarter prompts, smarter thinking

The team also points to the importance of how we use technology – not just whether we use it.

“Our hope is that by studying how human thought interacts with technology use, we can figure out ways to glean the best of the internet while minimizing the negative consequences,” Oppenheimer said.

This might mean using better prompt strategies or doing a round of solo brainstorming before opening a browser. The goal isn’t to stop using online tools. It’s to use them smarter.

Google doesn’t always harm creativity

For most daily searches – quick facts, simple tasks – fixation isn’t a big problem. But for larger, more complex problems that require group input and diverse thinking, it could be.

“For some of these bigger, tough, societal-level challenges that we’re facing, I think taking advantage of real diversity and a wide range of solutions requires groups to come up with a lot of different solution strategies,” said Patterson.

In other words, creativity still starts with the human mind. The internet can help – but only if we don’t let it do all the thinking for us.

The full study was published in the journal Memory & Cognition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–