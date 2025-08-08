How Greenland’s melting ice fuels ocean life
08-08-2025

How Greenland’s melting ice fuels ocean life

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

As Greenland’s massive ice sheet continues to melt, it’s not just raising sea levels. The melting ice is also stirring up the ocean in ways that may be feeding tiny organisms at the base of the marine food chain.

The study behind this discovery comes from a team of scientists at San José State University, working in partnership with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Using powerful supercomputers and an advanced ocean simulation tool, the experts have shown how runoff from Greenland’s ice sheet may be helping phytoplankton thrive. These tiny, plantlike organisms are critical to life in the ocean – and to the planet’s climate.

Melting ice is feeding the ocean

Greenland’s ice sheet, which is over a mile thick in places, is losing around 293 billion tons of ice each year. In the summer, meltwater pours into the sea at astonishing rates.

From the base of Jakobshavn Glacier (also known as Sermeq Kujalleq), more than 300,000 gallons of fresh water enter the ocean every second.

This freshwater doesn’t just disappear. It creates a plume that rises up through the saltwater, and as it does, it appears to carry nutrients from deep in the ocean toward the surface.

Scientists have long suspected that this upwelling may help feed phytoplankton, especially during the summer when surface nutrients run low.

The role of phytoplankton

Phytoplankton play a big role in Earth’s systems. They absorb carbon dioxide and form the base of the food web for everything from krill to whales. Despite being microscopic, they’re essential to marine ecosystems across the globe.

NASA satellite data has shown a 57% increase in phytoplankton growth in the Arctic between 1998 and 2018.

The timing of this growth spike led researchers to think glacial melt might be part of the reason. But proving it has been difficult, especially in Greenland’s remote, iceberg-filled fjords.

A hidden ocean world

Dustin Carroll is an oceanographer at San José State University who is also affiliated with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

“We were faced with this classic problem of trying to understand a system that is so remote and buried beneath ice,” said Carroll. “We needed a gem of a computer model to help.”

The model came in the form of ECCO-Darwin, a tool developed at JPL and MIT. It’s been described as a virtual ocean laboratory.

This tool pulls together decades of data – billions of measurements from satellites and ocean instruments – to simulate how water, heat, salt, nutrients, and life interact across the globe.

Meltwater and phytoplankton growth

Michael Wood, a computational oceanographer at San José State University, noted that simulating how biology, chemistry, and physics interact in just one corner of Greenland’s 27,000-mile coastline is an enormous mathematical challenge.

Wood said that to break it down, they built a “model within a model within a model” to zoom in on the details of the fjord at the foot of the glacier.

The calculations, run on NASA’s supercomputers in Silicon Valley, showed that glacial meltwater could increase summer phytoplankton growth by 15 to 40% in the fjord they studied.

More ice, more impact

It’s too soon to say exactly what this means for Greenland’s marine ecosystems, but it’s clear that changes in the ice are driving changes in the water.

“Melt on the Greenland ice sheet is projected to accelerate in coming decades, affecting everything from sea level and land vegetation to the saltiness of coastal waters,” Carroll said.

“We reconstructed what’s happening in one key system, but there’s more than 250 such glaciers around Greenland.” The team plans to expand their simulations to other coastal areas.

Broader implications of the study

The researchers also looked at how these changes affect the ocean’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide. In the fjord, meltwater makes the seawater less able to dissolve carbon.

But that loss seems to be canceled out by the larger phytoplankton blooms, which take in more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis.

“We didn’t build these tools for one specific application,” said Wood. “Our approach is applicable to any region, from the Texas Gulf to Alaska. Like a Swiss Army knife, we can apply it to lots of different scenarios.”

Image Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/08/Ice-melt-ocean-life.jpg
08-08-2025
How Greenland’s melting ice fuels ocean life
2025/08/Evening-caffeine-consumption-may-lead-to-more-impulsive-behavior.jpg
08-08-2025
Evening caffeine consumption may lead to more impulsive behavior
2025/08/organism-defies-definition-of-life-discovery.jpg
08-08-2025
Scientists discover an organism that defies the definition of life
Bees-flowers.jpg
08-08-2025
When bees arrive late, flowers may vanish
2025/08/Music-pleasure.jpg
08-08-2025
Music and the mind: New clues about how we experience pleasure
2025/08/james-webb-pluto-new-climate-discovery.jpg
08-08-2025
Webb telescope discovers a weather pattern never before seen in our solar system
2025/08/chimpanzee_child_mother_language-accents_1m.jpg
08-08-2025
Young chimps develop 'accents' in their communication language just like humans
2025/08/Plesionectes-longicollum.jpg
08-08-2025
Jurassic fossil reveals a long-necked sea monster
2025/08/tree-aps3.jpg
08-08-2025
Walking upright may have started in the trees, not on land
Sulphur,Crested,Cockatoo,In,Sydney
08-08-2025
Cockatoos have at least 30 different dance moves that they use to communicate
Close,Ups,Of,Wrinkles,And,Skin,Imperfection,On,The,Face
08-08-2025
Molecules found in young human blood shown to reverse signs of aging on skin
2025/08/red-footed-booby_seabird-flight-camera-study_1m.jpg
08-08-2025
Seabird flights and amazing feeding behavior in the ocean captured with tiny cameras
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved