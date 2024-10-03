How human speech changes when we talk to dogs

Did you ever find yourself talking to your dog like they’re a human, only to wonder how much of your chatter they actually understand? It turns out; the tempo of your speech is paramount to how well your dog comprehends you.

What’s more, it seems we naturally alter this tempo when we are speaking to our dogs, with remarkable outcomes.

Rhythms of speech for dogs

Researchers from the University of Geneva in Switzerland have recently brought to light some intriguing insights about how humans and dogs communicate.

The study, led by Dr. Eloïse Déaux, reveals that the way we slow down speech when addressing dogs aligns with their receptive abilities. As a result, our dogs are able to better understand what we are communicating to them.

Unique inter-species communication

While dogs are unable to produce human sounds, they have been shown to respond to human speech. This responsiveness led the research team to further explore how these two species, so far apart on the evolutionary tree, manage to understand one another.

The experts set out to investigate this unique inter-species communication by analyzing the vocal sounds of 30 dogs and comparing them with the sounds of humans speaking to both other humans and to dogs.

The researchers uncovered something quite remarkable – humans, it seems, are much faster talkers than dogs. Humans generally convey about four syllables per second compared to a dog’s two vocalizations per second.

When the experts monitored conversations between humans and their dogs, they noticed that humans slow down their speech to around three syllables per second – a tempo change that seems to significantly aid our pups in comprehending our commands.

Vocal processing systems

The researchers used electroencephalography (EEG) technology to examine the brain responses to speech in both humans and dogs, leading to another fascinating revelation.

While humans respond to speech with a focus on faster theta rhythms, their loyal companions had a neural response focused more on delta rhythms. It’s clear from these results that our species have different vocal processing systems.

It seems our willingness to slow our speech when speaking to our four-legged best friends may have played a significant role in forging the bond shared between humans and dogs.

Tailoring speech for dogs

While humans tailor their speech to aid dogs in understanding, it is equally fascinating to observe how dogs adjust their behaviors to communicate with humans.

Dogs employ a wide array of vocalizations, body language, and facial expressions to express their needs and emotions. Barks, growls, yelps, and whines each carry specific meanings that are often context-dependent.

For instance, a sharp, rapid bark might signal excitement or alert humans to an intruder, while a low growl could indicate discomfort or the need for caution.

Body language, such as wagging tails or raised ears, further enriches their communicative repertoire, allowing dogs to send clearer signals. This dynamic exchange forms a feedback loop, enabling both species to adjust their communication for better mutual understanding.

Evolutionary significance

The evolutionary trajectories of dogs and humans have intertwined for thousands of years, and this unique bond may have significantly influenced our shared communication techniques.

The domestication of dogs, believed to have started over 15,000 years ago, set the stage for relational tweaking that enhanced mutual comprehension. Some scientists suggest that the ability to perceive and adapt to each other’s communicative cues played a crucial role in the success of human-dog relationships.

As dogs became integral to human survival, assisting in hunting, herding, and companionship, the necessity for effective communication likely spurred evolutionary changes favoring dogs that could understand and respond appropriately to human vocalizations.

This co-evolutionary journey highlights the profound and complex relationship that has evolved between these two species, cementing their status as humanity’s oldest friends.

More than just sound

“What’s further interesting, is that while dogs use slow rhythm to process speech and contrary to popular beliefs, they need both content and prosody to successfully comprehend it,” noted the researchers.

This discovery challenges the typical view that dogs only respond to tone or rhythm. It seems that in canine communication, content matters just as much as the way we deliver it.

In essence, talking to our dogs isn’t just for our own pleasure. The thought processes we subconsciously adopt to better communicate with our dogs, coupled with their remarkable ability to process this, are what makes our interspecies relationship with dogs so unique and endearing.

The study is published in the journal PLoS Biology.

