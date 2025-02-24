How hurricane activity will change over the next decade

Nature’s fury is most vividly displayed in hurricanes – powerful storms that can devastate coastal communities. As climate patterns shift and environmental changes accelerate, these storms pose an increasing threat.

Effective forecasting and preparedness remain critical tools to safeguard vulnerable populations, infrastructure, and economies from devastating impacts.

Hurricane activity is set to increase

A recent study from the University of Reading concludes that hurricanes will strengthen and become more frequent in the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific within the next decade.

The coasts of North and Central America, which have already experienced severe weather conditions, must prepare to face more dangers. This means that accurate long-term forecasts are essential for timely precautionary measures.

Using sophisticated forecasting computer programs developed by the UK Met Office, scientists were able to successfully predict hurricane activity ten years ahead. The findings indicate tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic would be over twice that of the 1970s.

At the same time, hurricane counts in the eastern Pacific would increase by over a third, leading to a dramatic surge in storm threats to coastal communities.

Storm energy will double

Apart from frequency, the researchers indicated an increase in the total storm energy predicted. Storm energy, with consideration to frequency, intensity, and hurricane duration, captures the full view of hurricane risks.

The experts predict that storm energy in the North Atlantic will double compared to the 1970s, creating more powerful and devastating storms.

Paul-Arthur Monerie, the lead scientist at the University of Reading‘s National Centre for Atmospheric Science, emphasized the value of enhanced forecasting.

“Until now, hurricane predictions have been like trying to see through a dense fog as we could only make out what was directly ahead of us,” he noted.

“Better forecasting clears that fog away, revealing patterns years into the future. This advancement gives coastal communities precious time to prepare. Our study shows hurricane activity is set to increase through 2030, giving everyone more time to prepare and protect themselves.”

Warmer oceans fuel hurricane activity

The researchers approached the study in a direct fashion by monitoring specific hurricanes through climate model simulations.

Previous long-range hurricane prediction relied on indirect measures like sea surface temperature or atmospheric pressure trends. Real-time storm monitoring maximizes precision and offers valuable data regarding impending hurricane activity.

Higher ocean surface temperatures, particularly in the Atlantic, are driving the increase in hurricane activity. Higher temperatures provide the additional energy needed for storms to form and intensify.

With warmer ocean water, the hurricanes intensify faster and produce more powerful and destructive storms.

Changing winds and coastal infrastructure

Another important factor in the projected rise in hurricane activity is changing atmospheric wind patterns. Variations in wind speed and direction at different altitudes of the atmosphere are conducive to the formation and strengthening of hurricanes.

Changes in the atmosphere are governed by natural climate variability and longer-term climate trends associated with global warming.

The projected increase in hurricane activity poses catastrophic threats to coastal infrastructure. Greater storm intensity and frequency have the potential to result in widespread damage to homes, roads, power lines, and critical services.

Planned infrastructure adaptation, including resilient building techniques and enhanced drainage, will increasingly play a vital role in reducing future storm effects.

Emergency management strategies

Societies exposed to heightened hurricane threats need to enhance their emergency management strategies.

This involves well-established evacuation procedures, strong emergency communication systems, and comprehensive public education campaigns.

Proper management and preparedness can significantly minimize casualties and economic losses despite heightened hurricane threats.

Call for immediate action

The research offers valuable information to communities to inform planning. Long-term forecasts enable communities to establish metrics for improving resilience and reducing damage.

Integrating science research into community planning enables local governments to manage and reduce hurricane hazards.

With the urgent forecasts, governments, policymakers, and communities should take immediate action. Investments must be made in disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and adaptation.

With reliable forecasting now serving as unmistakable warning, communities have a rare opportunity to anticipate and prepare to safeguard themselves from increasingly menacing hurricane and storm threats.

The study is published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.

