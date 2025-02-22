How mushrooms help the body fight off the flu

For centuries, humans have explored the potential of mushrooms. Valued not only for their unique flavors, mushrooms have also been revered for their medicinal properties, including their ability to enhance immunity and promote overall health.

These ancient perceptions are now being confirmed by science, which has found that mushrooms have more than gastronomic value.

The role of beta-glucan

One small yet remarkably significant component found in all mushrooms – beta-glucan – has recently gained the attention of scientists, thanks to its potential role in combating the flu.

While mushrooms are often celebrated for their nutritional value, this particular compound has been highlighted for its ability to bolster the immune system.

Beta-glucan is a naturally occurring polysaccharide that enhances the body’s defense mechanisms, making it a promising ally in the battle against various viral infections, including the flu.

Though it may seem surprising at first, this unassuming fungal ingredient could play a pivotal role in helping to prevent or mitigate the severity of flu infections, offering a new avenue for research into natural immune support.

Mushrooms and wellness

In the food and health industry, mushrooms have achieved superfood status due to their nutrient-dense structure of vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Their application in diets worldwide has been shifted from being flavor-based to health-based.

Mushrooms are linked to improved brain health, as evidence shows that they may help protect against cognitive decline. Mushrooms also contribute to better digestive health with their fiber content.

A new study sheds light on a special role of mushrooms in health maintenance beyond what was previously recognized.

According to the research, mushrooms might assist the body in keeping infections at bay and preventing harmful inflammation. The experts report that mushrooms might render flu infections less damaging.

How mushrooms fight the flu

Researchers at McGill University in Canada investigated the intriguing effect of beta-glucan on the immune system response to flu.

The findings indicate that the natural fiber can help people manage flu infections by inhibiting the out-of-control inflammation that usually leads to complications.

“It is tempting to hypothesize that the levels and composition of fungi in an individual could influence how their immune system responds to infections, in part because of beta-glucan,” noted study co-author and immunologist Maziar Divangahi.

This is an optimistic departure from conventional flu treatment protocols.

Keeping immunity in check

Beta-glucan, present in fungi cell walls, has been shown to possess immune-stimulating activity. But the study identifies a significant role – it maintains immune balance.

Instead of provoking an out-of-control immune reaction, beta-glucan provokes a controlled reaction within the body, restricting uncontrolled inflammation, which is typically the main threat in extreme cases of the flu.

The researchers tested beta-glucan on mice, infecting some with the flu virus after treatment with beta-glucan.

What they found was remarkable. The treated mice had very little lung inflammation, improved lung function, and a very low probability of becoming seriously ill or dying, even though the mice received no beta-glucan.

Another fascinating finding of the study is the impact of beta-glucan on neutrophils, a type of immune cell.

Normally, neutrophils induce inflammation, which has the consequence of exacerbating flu infections. Beta-glucan alters their function and makes them resistant to inducing over-inflammation.

Future of flu prevention with mushrooms

For years, conventional flu medications have targeted antiviral drugs that directly assault the virus. Antiviral drugs, though, have limitations. Certain strains of the flu develop resistance, and not every patient responds to antivirals.

The study proposes another approach that centers on enhancing the body’s immunity against infection, thus opening a new chapter in the treatment of flu.

The study reinforces the idea that edibles can have medicinal benefits. While further research is needed, mushrooms may soon shift from a nutritious ingredient to a vital component for enhancing immunity and protecting against severe respiratory diseases.

As scientific research continues to uncover the immune-boosting benefits of mushrooms, they may soon become a vital component of flu prevention protocols.

Ultimately, mushrooms are more than just a nutritious food – they are a powerful ally in strengthening the immune system.

The study is published in the journal Nature Immunology.

