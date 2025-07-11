How music education helps young people thrive
07-11-2025

How music education helps young people thrive

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

Music education is gaining recognition as a vital well-being tool, and a recent study sheds new light on its importance for young people.

The research, led by Dr. Jason Goopy at Edith Cowan University (ECU), stresses that learning music offers more than entertainment. It provides real emotional and social benefits to students.

The team reviewed 30 academic sources, most of which revealed strong positive links between music learning and well-being. The results showed that music education supports confidence, social connections, and overall engagement with learning.

“Music can play a crucial role in supporting the well-being of children and adolescents. From listening to active participation, young people worldwide use music as an activity and resource for well-being,” wrote the researchers.

Music programs and student well-being

Dr. Goopy emphasized that music education in schools goes beyond music appreciation and learning an instrument. “It can strengthen self-confidence, social connections and engagement in education.”

“We found that music education can foster a sense of belonging, improve emotional awareness and encourage perseverance, all of which contribute to a young person’s overall well-being,” said Dr. Goopy.

The findings suggest that schools should treat music as essential – not as just another extracurricular activity.

Music boosts focus and confidence

The analysis also showed that music learning improves self-confidence, emotional regulation, and personal fulfillment.

“Music learning creates opportunities for self-expression, collaboration and achievement, all of which contribute to students living well and healthy,” Dr. Goopy said.

Young people also benefit from improved motivation and stronger relationships with teachers and peers. These positive changes ripple through their academic and personal lives.

The research identifies effective practices for enhancing well-being through music. These include group music activities, songwriting, focused listening, and collaborative decision-making.

Such activities encourage participation, creativity, and emotional expression. They also help students build skills in patience, leadership, and emotional awareness.

Music helps children feel connected

The study highlights the social impacts of music learning. Many young people reported stronger friendships, improved teamwork, and a sense of belonging.

Shared musical experiences help students feel connected. Programs that promote collaboration tend to bring students closer together. Music classes can also strengthen ties between teachers and students.

Music learning improves academic motivation and focus. Students often feel more engaged and achieve better results in other subjects.

Key features of successful programs

The research points out what makes some music programs really stand out. It all starts with students making music together. When they play, sing, or create as a group, students feel more connected.

Music programs help students set future goals. They also encourage students to think about careers involving music.

These programs do not just teach music. They help students grow in other ways too, building skills like teamwork, patience, and confidence.

Above all, successful music programs balance fun with just the right amount of challenge.

Music education as a well-being strategy

Music education should be embraced as a well-being strategy – not just an art form. The researchers recommend integrating well-being goals into music programs.

The review highlights the lack of large-scale research on music learning and well-being. Most existing studies use small sample sizes and qualitative methods.

The authors urge for new tools to measure mental health outcomes in music education. They recommend combining both qualitative and quantitative methods for future studies.

Expanding access to music learning

Access to music education remains unequal. Many young people from disadvantaged backgrounds benefit the most from such programs.

Schools and communities must ensure all students have equal opportunities to learn music. Doing so will promote both personal growth and community well-being.

“This research sends a clear message: learning music is more than just an artistic indulgence,” said Dr. Goopy.

“It actively contributes to young people’s ability to thrive. Every child needs access to quality, sequential and ongoing school music education delivered by confident and capable teachers.”

“The opportunity to enhance wellbeing from learning music should be available to every child regardless of what school they attend.”

The study is published in the journal Research Studies in Music Education.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/07/psilocybin_psilocin_magic-mushrooms_slow-aging_longer-life_1m.jpg
07-11-2025
Study shows psilocybin from 'magic mushrooms' delays aging and significantly extends lifespan
2025/07/Music-education.jpg
07-11-2025
How music education helps young people thrive
2025/07/Lemur-aging.jpg
07-11-2025
Lemurs reveal surprising new clues about healthy aging
2025/07/brain-time-perception-distortion-exercise.jpg
07-11-2025
Scientists learn why time seems to slow down dramatically when difficult activities
The,Galapagos,Islands.,Ecuador.,Galapagos,Tortoise,In,Motion.,Island,Of
07-11-2025
Turtles may hold the secret to cancer prevention in humans
2025/07/plants_roots_microbiomes_FTS_1m.jpg
07-11-2025
Plants have microbiomes like humans do, now scientists have learned how they work
2025/07/sports-religion.jpg
07-11-2025
Your brain reacts to sports like it does to religion
Positive,Tourist,Woman,Taking,Picture,Outdoors,For,Memories,,Making,Selfie
07-11-2025
Brainwaves reveal that positive emotions enhance memory
2025/07/Exercise-personality-1.jpg
07-11-2025
Exercise feels better when it's matched to your personality
2025/07/moon_rocks_basaltic_volcanic-history_NASA_1m.jpg
07-11-2025
Meteorite from the moon tells a detailed story about lunar volcanoes
2025/07/Biodiversity-senses.jpg
07-11-2025
Humans can accurately perceive biodiversity through the senses
2025/07/earth_milky-way_inside-a-void_hubble-tension_expansion-universe_1m.jpg
07-10-2025
Scientists believe our Milky Way galaxy may be inside a giant 'cosmic void' in the universe
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved