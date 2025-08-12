How nanomaterials could power up cancer treatment

Materials that are thousands of times thinner than a human hair, known as nanomaterials, may help detect and treat deadly cancer.

Many studies have shown that these particles can enhance the effects of radiation therapy and chemotherapy. They deliver the treatment directly to the tumor site while leaving healthy tissues unharmed.

Cancer research using nanomaterials

In the latest review, researchers analyzed published papers on nanomaterials. This was the first time a bibliometric analysis had been applied to study nanofiber technology.

The team reviewed articles and other publications released in English between 2004 and 2024. The study focused on keywords like “nanomaterials,” “nanobiomaterials,” and “nano,” combined with “radiation therapy.”

The findings showed that nanomaterials are far from a dull research topic. The researchers retrieved a total of 2,022 publications. They found that the number of articles increased rapidly after 2012, and peaked in 2023. Due to delays in data indexing, there was a dip in 2024.

The analysis covered research from 84 countries, with China leading in terms of both publications and citations. The United States had the highest level of international collaboration.

Soochow University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences were the top contributing institutions. Liu Zhuang from Soochow University was identified as the most productive author in this field. The bibliometric analysis reflects the rising interest in using nanomaterials in cancer therapy.

Treating cancer with nanomaterials

Nanomaterials are particles ranging from one to 100 nanometers in diameter. Doctors have been using nanomaterials for about three decades.

For example, doxorubicin liposome injection (Doxil) contains the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. A thin, fat layer, composed of liposomes, coats the drug. With this design, the medication directly targets the tumor site.

Additionally, nanomaterials can do something that traditional diagnostic scans cannot. They can detect tumors at an earlier stage and pinpoint their exact location.

Since the 2000s, gold nanoparticles (GNPs) have been used in radiation therapy. GNPs enable doctors to focus radiation directly on tumor areas.

Certain nanomaterials modify the tumor microenvironment. They also boost the effectiveness of other advanced cancer treatments.

Challenges in nanomaterial therapy

Before introducing nanomaterials to the clinical field, researchers have to overcome many challenges.

Radiation therapy works best when the tumor cells have enough oxygen. In the case of hypoxia, a condition of low oxygen, tumor cells resist radiation. The more advanced the cancer, the more severe the issue becomes.

The drawbacks could be overcome by combining nanoparticles with radiosensitizers. These substances make cancer cells take up more radiation, thus allowing them to absorb the treatment effectively.

Radiation often causes DNA damage. Cancer cells use proteins like PARP, ATM, and ATR to repair this.

This mechanism makes radiation therapy less effective. Nanoparticles could block these proteins, thus allowing radiation to kill more cancer cells.

Enhancing radiation with nanomaterials

Tumor cells go through a series of stages during their life cycle. One particular stage is called G2/M phase, where the cells are vulnerable to external stress. Scientists found that radiation was more effective when targeting cells in this phase.

Tumor cells often have a microenvironment with hypoxia and leaky blood vessels, which affects radiation efficacy. Researchers are exploring drugs to normalize this microenvironment and improve treatment outcomes.

This is where metallic radioactive nanoparticles (MRNPs) come into action. Metals like gold, silver, and platinum make up these nanoparticles.

MRNPs are radiation boosters. They can be loaded with radioactive elements to deliver radiation directly to tumor sites. Other carbon-based nanomaterials also enhance radiosensitization.

Tumor vessels are mostly poorly maintained, with abnormal proliferation and wide interstitial spaces. This enables nanoparticles to sneak into the tumor cells and accumulate. Scientists call this effect “enhanced permeability and retention” (EPR).

Targeted nanoparticle delivery

Scientists can attach molecules called ligands to the nanoparticles, which guide them straight to tumor tissues.

Polymeric nanoparticles play a dual role here. They can carry both radioactive and chemotherapeutic agents to the tumor site.

Clinics already use nano-delivery systems with liposomes. Others, like polymer-based carriers, have gained approval for use in vaccines.

The future of cancer therapy

The future of this field is complex and exciting. Researchers are developing nanocarriers with both diagnostic and therapeutic effects. These are called “theranostic” nanoparticles.

They help treat tumors and simultaneously let doctors check the progress of the condition. Some can even activate the patient’s immune system to fight cancer cells more effectively.

Ultimately, nanoparticles that are both safe and highly effective could change the way doctors diagnose and treat cancer.

The full study was published in the journal Nanomaterials.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–