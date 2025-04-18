How nature heals: Outdoor activities greatly improve mental health

Nature-based activities are showing real promise in improving mental health, with visible benefits reported in as little as 12 weeks.

In a recent evaluation of a community program for people with mild to moderate mental health conditions, participants experienced better mood and lower anxiety levels after joining weekly outdoor sessions.

Reshaping mental health through nature

This study is part of the UK government’s larger effort to rethink how mental health care is delivered.

One initiative included setting up seven “test and learn” green social prescribing sites across England. The first site to release its findings comes from Humber and North Yorkshire, where researchers from the University of York led the evaluation.

Green social prescribing works by linking people with community-based nature activities instead of, or alongside, traditional medical treatments.

Healthcare professionals can refer patients to activities that bring them outdoors and into contact with the natural world. Though still in the testing phase, the evidence is growing stronger that this approach can be a useful tool in mental health support.

More than 220 participants took part in the Humber and North Yorkshire program. The researchers measured their mental health using the Office for National Statistics’ personal well-being metrics and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS). The participants ranged in age from 18 to 85 and included people of all genders.

Longer activities, deeper impact

The results showed consistent improvement across the board, but participants in longer sessions – typically nine to 12 weeks – saw the most progress.

Activities that involved direct interaction with nature, such as horticulture and care farming, had a bigger effect than sports, crafts, or mindfulness sessions alone.

Professor Peter Coventry from the University of York’s Department of Health Sciences elaborated on the findings.

“We have known for some time that nature has a positive impact on health and wellbeing, but in more recent years, a stronger evidence base has grown that proves this to be true for mental health in particular,” he said.

“The fact that activities such as gardening, tending allotments, and care farming had the most impact on the participants in our study, demonstrated that it is not just about being passive in nature, but connecting with it in a meaningful way.”

Professor Coventry added that spending time in nature with others from your community can ease anxiety and depression by reducing loneliness and fostering connection. Participating in local activities that support the environment can boost mood and promote a sense of belonging.

Accessible and enjoyable nature activities

The benefits of the program were seen across different age groups and income levels. Of the participants, 65% came from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

Horticulture-based sessions had particularly high attendance, suggesting these activities were both accessible and enjoyable for a wide range of people.

“This intervention might not work for everyone, but through an initial exploratory conversation a social prescriber will discuss with a patient or user of the service if nature-based activities would be suited to them,” said Trish Darcy, a research associate from the University’s Mental Health and Addiction Research Group.

“For that choice to happen, we need more investment to support these community-based activities.”

“In our study, 65% of participants were from low socioeconomic groups and we now know that not only can it help improve their mental health, but participation was high for horticultural based activities in particular, meaning that not only is it good for the individual, but for the local community environment too.”

A new green partner in healthcare

The experts conducted the study in partnership with The HEY Smile Foundation and the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board.

The research is part of a national cross-government initiative, with backing from DEFRA and several departments and agencies including the Department of Health and Social Care and Sport England.

Dr Hannah Armitt, clinical lead for the regional program, emphasized the potential to bridge medical care with community programs.

“The research conducted in our region has the potential to enhance service delivery by connecting statutory services with local providers of nature-based and outdoor activities,” said Dr. Armitt.

“It is important to evidence the potential of green space and nature to ensure clinicians and patients alike can harness the benefits of this wonderful free natural resource we have in abundance in Yorkshire and Humber.”

Future of nature prescriptions

As more of healthcare shifts into the community, the role of local organizations is becoming increasingly important.

Anthony Hurd is the program manager of the Humber and North Yorkshire Green Social Prescribing.

“This work has not only shown the positive outcomes that nature-based activities have on mental health, it has also highlighted the role that community-based organizations play in supporting the health and wellbeing of communities,” said Hurd.

“As healthcare begins to move more into the community, and with a focus on prevention, the community-based organizations delivering activities such as gardening, care farming, and walking groups need to be recognized as key players in our national health service and be resourced appropriately.”

With continued investment, green social prescribing could become a trusted and lasting part of mental health care across the country – offering hope, healing, and a healthy dose of fresh air.

The research is published in the journal Health & Social Care in the Community.

