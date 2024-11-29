How Neanderthals mastered the art of creating and using tape and glue

For Neanderthals, the most advanced technology wasn’t necessarily metal or stone; it could have been a simple piece of sticky plant matter.

This remarkable adhesive, used to bind tools or even chewed for health benefits, played a crucial role in daily life.

While it’s long been known that Neanderthals relied on birch tar, the mystery of how they extracted and processed this valuable substance has remained unsolved – until now.

The forgotten Neanderthal pit

A remarkable study involving researchers from the University of Seville has offered the answers we’ve been looking for.

Inside the Vanguard Cave in Gibraltar, researchers unearthed a structure that aligns with theories about how the Neanderthals could have obtained the resinous tar from processing different plants.

The humble structure appears to be a simple pit, but it has monumental implications as a presumed anoxic heating chamber. Its simplicity meant that the pit’s potential significance was overlooked.

However, this structure’s discovery in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known as Gorham’s Caves Complex, is foundational in our understanding of ancient human activities.

The site’s preservation is due to its swift encapsulation by a dune.

Exceptional cognitive abilities of Neanderthals

The discovery was not a one-man job. A team of 31 researchers, hailing from more than five countries and specializing in 15 different fields, collaborated to establish that this structure indeed dates back 60,000 years to Neanderthal times.

The University of Seville’s own Fernando Muñiz clarifies that Neanderthals were not, as often depicted, crude and brutal beings.

In fact, the discovery reaffirms that they demonstrated exceptional cognitive abilities as they were able to use chemical processes to create a resinous adhesive for their tools.

How smart were Neanderthals?

Neanderthals were smarter than many people give them credit for. They crafted sophisticated tools using the Mousterian technique, which shows they could plan and execute complex tasks.

These early humans hunted large game together, suggesting they worked well in teams and communicated effectively.

They also managed to control fire, build sturdy shelters, and make clothing from animal hides, which kept them warm in harsh climates. All these activities point to strong problem-solving skills and adaptability.

Beyond their practical skills, Neanderthals showed signs of creativity and social complexity. They buried their dead, which might indicate a sense of ritual or respect for others.

Some archaeological finds suggest they created art or decorative items, hinting at symbolic thinking. Their brains were as large as or even larger than ours, which likely gave them the capacity for language and complex thought.

Neanderthals were masters of technology

According to Clive Finlayson, the excavation manager, creating this adhesive substance would have required a thoughtful process. This includes selecting the appropriate plants and extracting the resin without incinerating them.

To validate that the Neanderthals constructed the structure, the team developed methodologies and even completed an archaeological exercise.

Evidence also suggests that the adhesive resin may have been extracted from the prickly rockrose plant, a tree that was more prevalent in Mediterranean latitudes during Neanderthal times.

This transformative project sets a precedent in understanding the technological prowess and organizational capacity of the Neanderthals.

Led by the Gibraltar Museum, the University of Murcia, the Andalusian Earth Sciences Institute, and with contributions from the University of Seville, the project is shedding new light on Neanderthal life.

Uncovering evidence of early artistry

Finlayson’s team also discovered a unique hashtag-like mark on a piece of limestone in 2012. This simple yet significant engraving is seen by experts as evidence of early artistry.

Neanderthals also collected feathers – specifically black ones – from a variety of birds, possibly for decorative or ceremonial purposes.

Neanderthals had an understanding of medicinal plants and even buried their dead. Jewelry-making and specialized tool creation were also part of their innovation basket.

According to Muñiz, they could communicate vocally and possibly had high-pitched, hoarse voices.

As our understanding of these prehistoric humans deepens, it becomes increasingly clear that there was more to them than meets the eye. Through ingenuity, organization, and craft, they were indeed masters of their primitive world.

An impressive legacy of innovation

The discovery of the adhesive-making pit in Gibraltar challenges our modern perception of innovation.

While technology today is often associated with complexity, the Neanderthals demonstrate that simplicity and ingenuity can coexist.

Their ability to adapt natural resources to solve practical problems, like binding tools with resinous extracts, highlights an advanced understanding of materials science and environmental management.

Early form of experimental circumstances

Beyond practicality, their actions reveal a deeper connection to their environment. By selecting specific plants and mastering controlled heating techniques, Neanderthals showcased an early form of experimental learning that enabled them to refine processes through observation and iteration.

This suggests they not only developed innovative methods but also passed down this knowledge across generations, forming the building blocks of technological heritage.

This discovery also serves as a reminder of the fragility of human history. Structures like the resin pit are rare finds, preserved only under exceptional circumstances.

The swift encapsulation of the site by sand dunes has protected a story that might otherwise have been lost to time.

These ancient innovations, hidden beneath layers of sediment, remind us of the resilience and ingenuity of our distant relatives, and inspire us to look at innovation through a broader, more inclusive lens.

The full study was published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews.

