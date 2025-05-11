How ocean animals connect countries and continents

Marine animals often travel more than a thousand miles across open ocean waters, surprising many scientists who study their wanderings. These long oceanic journeys create unexpected links between countries and continents.

Scientists from The University of Queensland (UQ) and Duke University have introduced an interactive database called MiCO to map these movements.

The work was led by Dr. Lily Bentley from UQ’s Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science. The goal was to show policymakers and everyday people how these creatures use our shared seas.

Hidden connections of marine animals

MiCO collects data for 109 animal species, such as whales, sea turtles, and certain fish. Each entry in this system showcases patterns that connect national waters with areas beyond them.

“Covering 109 species including birds, mammals, turtles, and fish, MiCO brings together thousands of records from over 1,300 sources to map how marine animals traverse the world’s oceans,” said Dr. Bentley.

Tracking marine migration

Many migratory animals move across national boundaries, so efforts in one country might be undone by gaps in another. High Seas Treaty negotiations, which address waters beyond national limits, add to the urgency of cooperating on global management practices.

MiCO’s models spotlight ecological connectivity, a term describing how different parts of the ocean are linked through the movements of living beings. This connectivity shows that no one nation can safeguard migratory species on its own.

Global movements of ocean animals

Partners from across the world contributed tagging and tracking results to feed into this new system. Tagged animals helped researchers identify important foraging and nesting sites, along with areas where different species overlap.

Users can explore interactive maps to see how a shark off the coast of one region might eventually pass near a fishing zone run by another.

This information is key for Regional Fisheries Management Organizations, which guide sustainable fishing agreements between multiple countries.

Revealing key ocean animal habitats

Some of the species in MiCO rely on two or three very distinct environments during their lives. A few go from the tropics to colder waters, while others roam across entire ocean basins before returning to breed.

Data from animal-borne tags reveal how an individual might roam thousands of miles and then end up near the same nesting spot it used in past years.

“This tool connects almost 2,000 crucial habitats and spotlights the importance of cross-boundary cooperation,” said Dr. Bentley. It helps non-scientists appreciate how each small area fits into a much larger picture.

Global conservation agreements

International efforts, like the Convention on Migratory Species, often struggle with incomplete data. Dr. Bentley’s team hopes MiCO can fill some of these gaps by presenting a global picture of animal movements.

“MiCO’s freely available models have already been identified as a valuable asset to inform the implementation of this treaty,” said Professor Daniel Dunn, the Centre’s director.

Dunn sees promise in integrating these findings with emerging legal frameworks that govern open waters.

Expanding data coverage

MiCO now highlights 109 species, but that number may grow. A broad range of migratory life remains untracked, including those in remote habitats that few people ever visit.

Some species, such as sharks, remain only partially studied due to their high mobility and deep-ocean behaviors. Researchers believe that more collaborations across scientific institutions could fill these knowledge gaps.

Challenges of tracking ocean animals

Working with wild animals in rough oceans is difficult, and tag-based methods can be costly. Researchers must handle strict guidelines that weigh the potential harm to individual animals against the value of the information gained.

Despite these hurdles, MiCO’s team emphasizes that shared data benefit everyone. More countries are signing on to share location information from new tagging projects to ensure that no important route goes unnoticed.

Protecting future migrations

Each species has its own migratory cycle, and these cycles are vulnerable to threats such as fishing bycatch, pollution, and habitat loss.

By identifying precisely where and when species might travel, conservation groups can craft measures that reduce the risk of accidental harm.

MiCO supports standard tools like environmental impact assessments by helping planners account for key habitats. Even a single busy shipping lane can pose new hazards if it cuts across a major corridor used by whales or turtles.

A global team effort

Many people, including biologists, oceanographers, and government agencies, contributed research to MiCO.

Nations that share coastal habitats, as well as those that manage large oceanic zones, can reference the database to see if an animal frequenting their waters depends on areas under another’s management.

This knowledge encourages more unified action, where protection plans can be coordinated among neighboring countries. Nations can also monitor potential overlap in fishing grounds and threatened species hotspots.

Conservation initiatives for marine animals

MiCO hopes to drive new discussions around marine protection and policy changes. The ability to see exact areas of use for species that cross borders should help reduce confusion among policymakers. It can also strengthen shared projects under the High Seas Treaty.

Researchers say that many questions remain about how climate shifts will alter migration patterns. But with more open-access data, global management strategies will be better equipped to handle these changes in the long run.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

