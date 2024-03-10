Article image
03-10-2024

How our brains manage speaking and breathing at the same time

Earth.com staff writer

In an enlightening discovery at MIT, researchers have shown how our brains manage speaking and breathing. Interestingly, they found a brain circuit that coordinates vocalization mainly during exhalation and interrupts speech to inhale, ensuring these actions work together smoothly.

Furthermore, the core of this finding is a mechanism that adjusts the voice by controlling the larynx and airflow, crucial for sound production. Additionally, this system is overseen by a specific area in the brainstem that also controls our breathing patterns, prioritizing the need to breathe over the desire to speak.

According to Professor Fan Wang from MIT’s McGovern Institute, this interaction is vital. Firstly, he points out that vocalization stops when we need to inhale. Secondly, Wang mentions that speech-controlling neurons receive inhibitory signals from the brain area managing our breath rhythm.

This research is led by Jaehong Park, a graduate student from Duke University now at MIT, and his team. They’ve published their findings in Science, offering deep insights into how we communicate. Notably, this work highlights the complex biological processes behind speech.

Mechanics of speaking and breathing

The vocal cords, situated within the larynx, are essential for phonation, facilitating sound production as they vibrate from the flow of exhaled air when nearly closed.

Consequently, scientists investigating the neurological control of phonation have turned to mice and their ultrasonic vocalizations (USVs), which parallel human vocal mechanisms, to unravel the complexities of our communication systems.

“Our aim was to unravel the neuronal control behind vocal cord closure and how these controls integrate with the breathing circuit,” Wang shares, highlighting the study’s primary objective.

Through innovative techniques that map synaptic connections, the team uncovered that a group of premotor neurons in the hindbrain’s retroambiguus nucleus (RAm) plays a crucial role. These neurons, activated during USVs, are instrumental in vocalization, marking a significant advancement in our understanding of speech production.

Experiments demonstrated that silencing these RAmVOC neurons halted vocalization, while stimulating them facilitated speech, albeit temporarily interrupted by inhalations if the stimulation extended. This finding underscores the dominance of the breathing control system, even in the face of artificial stimulation aimed at inducing speech.

Breathing: The conductor of speech

Further investigations revealed that the pre-Bötzinger complex, a brainstem region responsible for generating breathing rhythms, directly inhibits the RAmVOC neurons. This ensures that our need to breathe maintains its primacy, artfully weaving pauses into our speech for inhalation.

This research not only sheds light on the biological intricacies of speech production but also hints at the universal aspects of vocalization shared across species.

“Despite the differences in vocalization mechanics between mice and humans, the core process involving vocal cord closure and exhalation is a common thread,” Park notes, drawing parallels between the communication methods of the two species.

The team now sets its sights on exploring how this brain circuit influences other functions like coughing and swallowing, further expanding our understanding of the brain’s control over essential life processes.

This discovery opens new doors to appreciating the sophisticated neural choreography that enables us to communicate, breathe, and live harmoniously.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
Psychedelics,Sync,Neurons,A,Caucasian,Girl:,A,Glimpse,Into,Consciousness
03-10-2024
LSD can heal crippling anxiety with just a single therapeutic dose
2024/03/speaking-and-breathing.jpg
03-10-2024
How our brains manage speaking and breathing at the same time
Microplastics-heart-attack.jpg
03-10-2024
Microplastics linked to risk of stroke and heart attack
Spinosaurus,And,Deinonychus,In,The,Jungle.,This,Is,A,3d
03-09-2024
Spinosaurus waded into the water to ambush fish of any size
Restored-coral-reefs.jpg
03-09-2024
Restored coral reefs can bounce back in just four years
Monkeys-behavior-change.jpg
03-09-2024
Deforestation changes social behavior in monkeys
Young,Attractive,Female,Scientist,Researching,In,The,Laboratory,With,Futuristic
03-09-2024
New blood test can detect when someone has not slept in the past 24 hours
2024/03/sleep_boosts-immune-system_1.jpg
03-09-2024
Sleep may be the best strategy to boost your immune system
Exhausted,Millennial,Male,Hold,Head,With,Hand,Sitting,At,Office
03-09-2024
Sleeping less than 5 hours a day significantly raises diabetes risk
2024/03/ai-generated-images_vs_real-faces_1.jpg
03-09-2024
Which face is real? Discerning AI generated images isn't as easy as you think
2024/03/earth-atmosphere_layers_illustration_1m.jpg
03-09-2024
Aerosol formation in Earth's atmosphere is a complicated process
2024/03/sperm-health-gene-editing-CRISPR.jpg
03-09-2024
Novel gene editing tool analyzes sperm health in animals
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved