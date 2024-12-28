How persistent droughts will impact wildlife in the U.S.

Droughts pose an increasing challenge for humans, animals, and plants, particularly in arid regions. Many species have remarkable abilities to adapt to these harsh conditions, but a recent study sheds lights on how a rising number of prolonged droughts may impact wildlife.

Extended periods of drought are projected to become an alarming reality for a wide range of animal species across the United States in the coming decades, and their ability to adapt will be key to their survival.

A future with frequent droughts

According to the research, many wildlife species in the U.S. will have to endure year-long droughts almost five times as often between 2050 and 2080 compared to the period between 1950 and 2005.

Furthermore, three-year-long droughts could become nearly seven times more frequent. These drastic changes will require serious adaptations for wildlife to survive.

“The degree of increased drought exposure for each species in our analysis strongly depends on future greenhouse gas concentrations,” noted study lead author Dr. Merijn van den Bosch.

“But even under a lower-concentration scenario, virtually all vertebrates face increased year-long and multi-year droughts in the second half of this century.”

Consequences of persistent droughts

Understanding the consequences of persistent droughts is challenging and depends on the specific species and the length of the drought.

For instance, the endangered giant kangaroo rat – which is native to arid regions of California – is acclimatized to occasional short droughts.

However, the population can become severely depleted following multi-year droughts, which intensify existing threats to giant kangaroo rats.

High-biodiversity areas at risk

The intent of this study was to pinpoint areas that have both high biodiversity and steep predicted increases in drought.

The objective was to provide data about regions where adaptive water management or habitat restoration might benefit the largest number of wildlife species.

The researchers used advanced modeling techniques to envision future scenarios based on six different projections of temperature and moisture conditions.

An in-depth comparison was carried out between the frequency of observed and projected drought exposure and the range maps of over 1,200 different species.

After adjusting for land area, the results revealed that the southwestern United States had the greatest number of species. This region also had the highest number of drought-threatened species and the highest predicted change in drought exposure.

Wildlife facing increasing droughts

Dr. Zack Steel, senior author of the study, expressed concerns about the increasing drought and its effects on wildlife.

“Some of the areas expected to see the greatest increase in drought, such as the southwestern U.S., are already quite dry,” said Dr. Steel, noting that many species living in these regions are already adapted to periodic droughts.

“But the concern is that if they are already near the limit of what they can tolerate, the large increase in drought we’re expecting can have grave consequences for these ecosystems and the wildlife that depend on them.”

Dr. van den Bosch and Dr. Steel are associated with Colorado State University and the Rocky Mountain Research Station, where they are responsible for creating a fertile ground for innovative and essential studies.

Mitigating the impact of drought on wildlife

As droughts become more frequent and severe, proactive measures are urgently needed to support wildlife resilience.

Conservationists emphasize the importance of habitat restoration, such as enhancing wetland ecosystems and preserving water sources in arid regions. These efforts can provide critical refuges for species struggling with limited water availability.

Additionally, innovative water management strategies, like implementing drought-resistant vegetation and creating artificial water holes, may help sustain vulnerable populations.

By prioritizing these interventions in high-biodiversity areas, such as the southwestern United States, researchers hope to mitigate the most devastating effects of prolonged droughts on ecosystems.

Collaborative efforts between government agencies, local communities, and scientists will be crucial to address the challenges posed by increasing drought exposure, and to ensure that both wildlife and their habitats have a fighting chance to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing climate.

The full study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–