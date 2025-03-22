How pistachio DNA is shaping the future of farming
California grows nearly all of the nation’s pistachios, producing 99% of the crop and contributing close to $3 billion annually to the state’s economy.

Despite their value, pistachios haven’t received as much scientific attention as other crops – mainly due to the absence of a complete, high-quality genetic map. But that is finally changing.

Scientists at the University of California, Davis have created the most detailed genome sequence of the pistachio to date.

The work opens the door to developing better pistachio varieties that are potentially more nutritious and resilient to climate change.

Alongside the genome, the team also charted the full development cycle of the nut, offering insights that could help farmers grow and harvest their crops more efficiently and sustainably.

A sharper view of pistachio genetics

While previous studies have sequenced pistachio DNA, the new genetic map stands apart for its depth and precision.

“The improvement in accuracy of the new reference genome is like going from a hand-drawn map of a landscape to a satellite image from Google Earth,” said study co-author J. Grey Monroe, an assistant professor with the Department of Plant Sciences.

The team focused on the Kerman cultivar, the most widely grown pistachio variety in California. By zeroing in on this standard, the researchers made their findings directly relevant to commercial growers.

Climate change threatens cold-loving trees

Pistachio trees are famously tough. They handle drought and salty soil better than many crops. But they also have a weakness: they need cold winters to flower and produce nuts.

Warmer winters in recent years, along with less fog in California’s Central Valley, have disrupted that process and reduced yields.

Since pistachio trees can live and produce nuts for up to 50 years, any decision about what to plant carries long-term consequences. With climate patterns shifting, growers are understandably worried about the future of their orchards.

This is where the new genome map could help. It gives plant breeders a powerful tool to create new pistachio varieties that can adapt to warmer conditions while maintaining – or even improving – nut quality.

From flower to harvest

The research didn’t stop at the genetic level. The team also tracked how pistachios develop over time, identifying four key stages from flowering to harvest. This includes when the shell hardens and when the kernel inside grows.

“Knowing how the nut changes through development will help farmers make better decisions, like when to water their trees, leading to more sustainable pistachio production,” said study co-author Bárbara Blanco-Ulate.

This information could also help farmers better time their harvests and reduce losses from insects or fungal infections.

Beyond the physical stages, the researchers also studied the genetic activity at each step, offering a full picture of how the nut grows and changes.

Pistachios with enhanced health benefits

Pistachios are known for being a healthy snack packed with protein and unsaturated fats. Now, researchers have pinpointed the specific genes and molecular pathways responsible for these benefits.

“We’re getting information about how all these nutritional characteristics are gained in pistachios and how we can improve that from a management perspective,” said Blanco-Ulate. 

Understanding how nutrients build up in the nut over time could help producers fine-tune growing practices or even develop pistachios with enhanced health benefits and longer shelf life.

A future rooted in science

With this new genetic map and a clearer picture of how pistachios grow, researchers and farmers are better equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow.

Whether it’s adapting to climate change or improving nut quality, California’s pistachio industry now has powerful new tools to work with – one gene at a time.

The implications go beyond scientific curiosity. As climate pressures intensify and global demand for nutritious, sustainably grown food rises, advances like these can help secure the future of an industry that supports thousands of jobs and contributes billions to the economy.

From breeding better trees to optimizing harvest times, science is now firmly planted at the root of pistachio production.

The full study was published in the journal New Phytologist.

—–

