How pregnancy changes the brain

When we consider the immense journey of pregnancy, it’s no surprise that the body goes through significant changes to prepare for impending motherhood.

You’re likely familiar with the physical changes; from the obvious growth of the belly, to the hormonal roller coaster that triggers mood swings, cravings and morning sickness. But here’s something that probably didn’t make it onto your radar: pregnancy changes the brain too.

Pregnancy’s impact on brain

The complex hormonal shifts brought on by pregnancy have a profound impact on the brain, a sphere of human anatomy that’s been relatively untouched in pregnancy studies.

A research team led by Professor Emily Jacobs from UC Santa Barbara, however, decided to navigate the uncharted waters to reveal an astonishing reality.

Dynamic world of the gestating brain

The project’s aim was to understand the trajectory of brain changes across the span of pregnancy. Unlike previous studies which presented before and after snapshots of the brain, this research monitored these changes as they happened.

The study revolved around a first-time mother, with her brain scanned at regular intervals from pre-pregnancy through to two years postpartum.

The meticulous approach allowed the researchers to record the dynamic reorganization of the participant’s brain with remarkable clarity. It was a revelation, showcasing the impressive neuroplasticity of the adult brain.

Pregnancy and brain gray matter

Perhaps the most striking finding lay in the changes in the brain’s gray matter, the cerebral cortex.

As the hormones kicked in during pregnancy, the team observed a notable decrease in gray matter volume. While this may sound alarm bells, the researchers highlighted that a decrease in gray matter is not necessarily a negative scenario.

In fact, this fine-tuning of brain circuits is similar to what happens during puberty when adolescent brains start honing their skills. Pregnancy, therefore, appears to be another significant period of cortical refinement in adulthood.

White matter in the brain

Alongside changes in gray matter, the research team discovered an increase in white matter, which is primarily responsible for communication between different brain regions.

This increase peaked during the second trimester, returning to pre-pregnancy volumes around birth, providing yet another example of the brain’s resilience.

Hormones at play

The remarkable transformations within the brain during pregnancy are orchestrated by a symphony of hormones, notably estrogen and progesterone.

These hormones play a pivotal role in preparing the body for motherhood and are closely linked to brain adaptations. Their influence extends beyond mere anatomical changes; they are crucial in altering neural connectivity and cognitive processing.

This hormonal interplay is thought to enhance emotional regulation and maternal bonding, possibly as an evolutionary mechanism to ensure the well-being of both mother and child.

Researchers continue to explore this neuroendocrine symphony, seeking to uncover how these hormonal waves contribute to the holistic metamorphosis of a pregnant brain.

Embracing the brain in pregnancy

Understanding the adaptations of the pregnant brain extends far beyond mere academic curiosity. It offers profound insights into maternal health and well-being, presenting opportunities for interventions that can support mental health during and after pregnancy.

The research underscores the importance of accommodating the brain’s intricate changes into healthcare practices, paving the way for more comprehensive prenatal and postnatal care.

Looking forward, the field is ripe with potential, as scientists aim to delve deeper into the long-term cognitive and emotional impacts of these neurological transformations.

This research offers a promising frontier in support of maternal mental health and a deeper appreciation of the complexities involved in becoming a mother.

New chapter in neuroscience

What this study essentially does is give us the first-ever map of the human brain during pregnancy. It recognizes the tremendous changes, adaptations and resilience of the maternal brain. Around 140 million women experience pregnancy each year, making this subject anything but niche.

The dataset generated through this study serves as a solid foundation for future research. In particular, a better understanding of these changes could potentially help identify women at risk of postpartum depression, a condition affecting one in five women.

The team is already moving forward on this path with the Maternal Brain Project, a collaborative effort spanning UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, and several research centers in Spain.

Significance of the study

“Experts in neuroscience, reproductive immunology, proteomics, and AI are joining forces to learn more than ever about the maternal brain,” Jacobs said. “Together, we have an opportunity to tackle some of the most pressing and least understood problems in women’s health.”

Professor Jacobs and her team have, in essence, pioneered a new frontier in neuroscience. With their relentless investigation and dedication to understanding the human brain, they are providing valuable insights that will undoubtedly reshape our perception of pregnancy and women’s health.

The study is published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

