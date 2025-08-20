How rosemary supports memory, eases anxiety, and fights Alzheimer's naturally

Researchers at Scripps explored a compound present in rosemary that may protect the brain and slow Alzheimer’s disease progression. This memory-boosting reputation is not new. Ophelia in Shakespeare’s Hamlet even says, “There’s rosemary, that’s for remembrance.”

Rosemary oil and infused water are popular natural remedies for promoting hair growth and maintaining scalp health. Social media trends have only added to this herb’s popularity.

Native to the Mediterranean and a member of the sage family, rosemary has always been more than just a kitchen spice.

Researchers found that the herb is packed with health benefits, from fighting inflammation to supporting the body’s defense mechanism.

Rosemary has long been known as a “memory herb.” In ancient Greece and Rome, scholars and students believed that it could improve their concentration and memory, and used it especially during exams.

Rosemary compound protects the brain

The secret lies in the herb’s natural compounds, particularly carnosic acid. It is a beneficial plant compound, known as a phytochemical, found in rosemary. It has both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Carnosic acid activates enzymes responsible for immunity and protects the brain from Alzheimer’s disease. However, pure carnosic acid, on its own, is too unstable to be used directly as a drug.

To solve this, scientists developed a stable version called diAcCA. Before being completely absorbed into the blood, diAcCA is converted to carnosic acid in the gut.

Researchers found that, once in the brain, carnosic acid promoted more connections between nerve cells, a sign linked to better memory.

Tissue analysis showed that carnosic acid reduced brain inflammation. Even more, it reduced harmful proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain condition leading to memory loss and impaired thinking skills.

This research highlights rosemary’s potential as more than a culinary herb. It could be a key player in future Alzheimer’s therapies.

Working alongside existing Alzheimer’s drugs

Stuart Lipton, M.D, Ph.D, the Step Family Foundation Endowed Chair at Scripps Research and a clinical neurologist in La Jolla, California, is the senior author of the study.

“We also took down other misfolded or aggregated proteins such as phosphorylated-tau and amyloid-β, which are thought to trigger Alzheimer’s disease and serve as biomarkers of the disease process,” he said.

Another interesting finding is that the drug was only activated in places where there was inflammation, leaving healthy tissues unaffected. This explains why it is safe and has fewer side effects.

Studies further revealed that the body absorbed about 20 percent more carnosic acid from diAcCA than from regular carnosic acid. “diAcCA produces more carnosic acid in the blood than if you took carnosic acid itself,” Lipton explained.

Lipton suggests that diAcCA could be used in combination with current Alzheimer’s treatments. “It could make existing amyloid antibody treatments work better by taking away or limiting their side effects,” he said.

How rosemary affects the brain

While drug development continues, rosemary itself may already influence the brain in surprising ways.

For starters, the herb may help improve blood circulation. Better circulation could allow more nutrients and oxygen to reach the brain, potentially supporting mental clarity.

Research also shows the calming effects of the herb. When its aroma is inhaled, it can ease anxiety and improve sleep. Reduced stress leads to sharper focus and better memory retention.

On a chemical level, rosemary contains a compound called 1,8-cineole, also known as eucalyptol, which slows down the breakdown of acetylcholine.

This brain chemical is essential for learning and memory, and when preserved, rosemary may help support cognitive performance.

The benefits do not stop there. Rosemary is also rich in antioxidants, which protect nerve cells from oxidative stress and may reduce aging-related cognitive decline.

Together, these mechanisms reveal why rosemary has carried its reputation as a memory aid for centuries.

New path for Alzheimer’s treatment

Alzheimer’s disease is a leading cause of dementia. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Current treatments slow symptoms but do not cure the disease. That is why the discovery of diAcCA is so significant.

Lipton hopes to move the drug quickly into clinical trials. Beyond Alzheimer’s, researchers believe diAcCA may also treat other conditions related to inflammation, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

If successful, this rosemary-derived compound could change how we approach multiple diseases driven by inflammation. It could offer new possibilities for healthier aging and long-term brain protection.

The full study was published in the journal Antioxidants.

