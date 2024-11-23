How speech speed can signal brain health
11-23-2024

How speech speed can signal brain health

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

Speech often betrays us at the most inconvenient moments: we grasp for a word, knowing exactly what we mean to say, but are unable to retrieve that elusive term.

This experience, known as “lethologica,” is a common symptom of aging but, in some cases, may also signal the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, long before more obvious signs appear.

Tracking brain health through speech

Recently, a fascinating analysis sprang from the research halls of the University of Toronto.

Contrary to popular belief, they found that the speed of speech is more diagnostic of neurological health than the inability to retrieve words.

Studying a group of 125 adults – aged 18 to 85 – the researchers asked them to describe a scene in as much detail as they could.

The responses were recorded and then examined by artificial intelligence software, which measured their speech speed, the length of their pauses, and the diversity in their vocabulary.

In addition, all participants completed a range of tests aiming to evaluate their focus, thinking speed, and task management abilities.

Notably, the researchers found a correlation between a participant’s everyday speech pace and age-related cognitive decline in these “executive” skills, indicating a broader decline than just difficulty in finding the right word.

A new lens for analysis

Especially noteworthy was the introduction of a unique “picture-word interference task.” This method requires participants to first identify an object and then instruct their mouths to form the words.

Further exploring the rich tapestry of cognitive and linguistic changes that come with age, the study demonstrated a correlation between a person’s natural speech speed and their ability to name images quickly .

However, to paint a more accurate picture of our verbal adaptability, it would be beneficial to combine the results of picture-naming tests with “verbal fluency tasks” that require participants to produce as many words as possible within a short time from a given category or starting with a specific letter.

Such tasks are better indicators of everyday conversations as they involve active retrieval and production of words from one’s vocabulary.

Speech and cognitive decline

Verbal fluency tasks have another crucial function: they serve as markers of cognitive health.

Age-related changes in word retrieval ability are perfectly normal, but struggling disproportionately on these tests may be an early sign of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

To take their research even further, the Toronto team might consider gauging participants’ personal experiences of word-finding difficulties in addition to the objective measures like speech pauses.

These personal narratives could give added perspective on the cognitive processes at play.

Looking to the future

This study is a significant stride forward, and reveals that our cognitive health can be gauged not just by what we say, but also by how quickly we say it.

By harnessing our ever-advancing natural language processing technologies to detect changes in speech rate, we can identify people at risk before more severe symptoms appear.

Monitoring brain health through speech

The study highlights the growing importance of speech as a marker for understanding how the brain changes with age.

Unlike traditional cognitive tests that rely on deliberate responses, natural speech offers an organic reflection of underlying cognitive processes.

The researchers found that everyday speech patterns – such as the speed of delivery, the length of pauses, and the diversity of vocabulary – provide valuable clues about a person’s executive functioning and processing ability.

What makes speech analysis particularly compelling is its accessibility, as conversations are a part of daily life. Analysis of speech is thus a low-cost, non-invasive method for monitoring brain health.

This approach not only reduces the barriers to early detection but also opens the door for widespread use in community health settings.

Broader implications of the study

By leveraging speech, healthcare providers may identify early signs of cognitive decline in aging populations without the need for specialized equipment.

Furthermore, speech-based assessments have the potential to complement other diagnostic tools. When paired with imaging techniques or genetic testing, they can provide a more complete picture of an individual’s cognitive trajectory.

This multi-faceted approach ensures a more personalized understanding of aging and neurological health, and may lay the groundwork for proactive care strategies in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The study is published in the journal Taylor and Francis online.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/11/Dolphin-Baltic-Sea.jpg
11-23-2024
Lonely dolphin in the Baltic Sea is constantly "talking" to himself
2024/11/Sparkling-worm.jpg
11-23-2024
Sparkling worm discovered deep in the Pacific Ocean
2024/11/Animal-characters.jpg
11-23-2024
Animal characters boost social and emotional skills in children
2024/11/Brain-social.jpg
11-23-2024
'Lizard brain' shapes social abilities in humans
2024/11/Vegan-diet-costs.jpg
11-23-2024
Switching to a vegan diet can cut grocery costs by a very significant amount
2024/11/Mars-hot-water.jpg
11-23-2024
Discovery: Ancient Mars had hot water that could have supported life
2024/11/Giraffes-protection.jpg
11-23-2024
Giraffes are suffering a 'silent extinction' and need more protection
2024/11/earth_magnetic-north-pole-shifting_russia_1m.jpg
11-23-2024
Magnetic North Pole is moving and changing faster than ever, surprising scientists
2024/11/Zhurong-rover_lander_mars-surface_ocean-shoreline_credit-CNS_1m.jpg
11-23-2024
China’s Mars Zhurong rover finds an ocean shoreline on the Red Planet
2024/11/uranus_rings_voyager2-flyby_mystery-solved_1m.jpg
11-23-2024
Uranus mystery finally solved almost 40 years after flyby from Voyager 2 spacecraft
2024/11/Speech-brain-health.jpg
11-23-2024
How speech speed can signal brain health
2024/11/Dying-star.jpg
11-23-2024
Astronomers reveal the first detailed image of a dying star in another galaxy
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved