Scientists investigate how sperm manage to defy a major law of physics

Tiny organisms live in a world where the usual rules of motion feel upside-down. Water that slips through our fingers turns syrupy at their scale, dragging against every twitch. Yet a sperm cell or a green alga skims along as if the goo were barely there.

Sperm are such great swimmers because of a slender flagellum that ripples like a living whip, trading brute force for rhythmic finesse.. Each ripple is powered from inside the tail itself.

Molecular motors pull on elastic filaments, sending a wave from base to tip and sidestepping the “scallop theorem,” which says a back-and-forth paddle alone can’t move a swimmer in thick fluids.

To cover even a few body lengths, these cells need relentless, precisely timed strokes – an exercise in efficiency more than muscle.

Flagellum, sperm, and physics

At our scale, momentum carries a swimmer after every kick. In the micro world, inertia fades to nothing. The Reynolds number – a handy gauge of whether a fluid acts watery or sticky – drops so low that every stroke stops the instant the force ends.

Progress demands a motion that never looks the same forward and backward, which is why flagella send waves in one direction instead of simply flapping.

That wave costs energy, and cells pay the bill by burning chemical fuel. Because the power source rides within the flagellum, it can be arranged in sly ways that make Newton’s third law – the equal-and-opposite rule – seem optional.

The flagellum bends, the fluid pushes back, but somehow the cell sheds less energy than textbook physics predicts.

Active energy in sperm flagellum

After filming Chlamydomonas algae and human sperm with high-speed microscopes, Kenta Ishimoto, Clément Moreau, and Kento Yasuda of Kyoto University noticed a subtle twist.

Flagella do not behave like ordinary elastic rods; they bend asymmetrically, dodging the heaviest drag.

The team calls this behavior “odd elasticity.” Instead of springing back symmetrically like a rubber band, sections of the tail flex in a way that keeps thrust high while sapping little energy.

The researchers coined a parameter, the odd-elastic modulus, to capture how far a living filament departs from everyday elastic behavior.

A large value signals that internal motors, not external pushes, dominate the dance. That measurement turns a curious observation into a quantity engineers can plug into their own designs.

At odds with Newton

Odd elasticity matters because it blurs the neat ledger of action and reaction. When energy pours into a system locally – and flagellar motors work section by section – the fluid’s answer need not mirror the push.

A segment can bend, slip past resistance, then return on a slightly different path, carving out net motion without paying a full energy toll. It is almost as if the flagellum writes its own exception to Newton’s classroom rulebook.

To weave all the pieces together, the Kyoto group built a framework they named odd elastohydrodynamics. The term ties elasticity, fluid flow, and those quirky internal forces into one set of equations.

Run the math, and the model predicts that a flagellum naturally settles into a stable loop of motion called a limit cycle. No external brain is needed; once the motors switch on, the beat locks into a self-sustaining rhythm.

Odd elastohydrodynamics in action

Lab measurements back the theory. A sperm tail swings about ten times per second, tracing an S-shaped curve that repeats with clocklike precision. Change the fluid’s thickness or tweak the cell’s fuel supply, and the loop stretches or tightens in ways the equations capture neatly.

Chlamydomonas, with two symphonic flagella, swims even faster than intuition suggests in thicker liquids—an advantage the model attributes to fine-tuned odd elasticity trimming viscous losses.

Because the theory links internal mechanics to observable speed, researchers can now work backward: measure a tail’s shape, infer its odd-elastic modulus, and forecast how the swimmer will perform in a new environment. That feedback loop promises practical payoffs far beyond the microscope slide.

Why sperm flagellum matters

Designers of drug-delivery robots dream of devices the size of red blood cells that can snake through arteries.

Tiny propellers fail at that scale, but a soft filament built with odd-elastic principles could wiggle through plasma on microwatts of power.

Respiratory medicine may also benefit; cilia lining our airways clear mucus using beats that likely exploit similar asymmetric elasticity. If those cilia falter, a quantitative gauge of their odd-elastic modulus might flag early trouble.

Even microbes adjust their swimming style to stick to surfaces or seek nutrients. Knowing how odd forces shift under different conditions could help biologists anticipate when a pathogen clings stubbornly to tissue or slips away into circulation.

Tiny swimmers changing physics

Odd elastohydrodynamics nudges physics to widen its scope. Whenever local engines pump energy into soft matter – whether in muscle fibers, developing embryos, or swarms of bacterial flagella – equal-and-opposite can give way to rich new patterns.

Measuring odd-elastic moduli across systems may reveal common threads that tie together biology’s many moving parts.

For now, Ishimoto, Moreau, and Yasuda have carved out a clear path from curious microscope videos to a mathematical toolkit and, eventually, to devices that mimic sperm and their flagellum – life’s tiniest swimmers.

By mapping how flagella bend the rules, they show that nature’s solutions to sticky problems can inspire technology that glides just as smoothly through the thickest of soups.

The full study was published in the journal PRX Life.

