How the love you felt as a child shapes your parenting today

Parents who grew up feeling accepted, rather than criticized, are slightly more likely to offer that same warmth to their own children. That small but reliable link comes from a new study that pooled data from more than 12,000 families.

The researchers focused on everyday moments of acceptance and negativity, not rare extremes like abuse that often make headlines.

The work was led by Dr. Sanne Geeraerts, a developmental psychologist at Utrecht University.

The research shows that what happens early in life is more closely tied to later parenting than experiences during the teenage years.

Parenting patterns passed down

Scientists call these links intergenerational, stretching across parent and child generations, when traits or behaviors tend to repeat within families.

That does not mean anyone is locked into a script, but it does raise questions about when family history matters most.

Outside the family home, parenting is also shaped by friends, work demands, community norms, and broader economic conditions.

Those influences can weaken or strengthen the pull of childhood experiences on how someone later treats their own kids.

Parenting patterns in numbers

The researchers set out to pin down how strong the family echo actually is, using hard data rather than memories alone.

The team also wanted to understand which parts of parenting are most likely to carry forward and which are easiest to change.

They combined results from 24 long-running projects that had tracked parents and children across two generations on several continents.

Statisticians call this a meta-analysis, a method that adds up many studies to get a clearer overall picture. Only longitudinal studies, following the same families over many years, were included.

Parenting behaviors that echo

The researchers measured parenting while children were still at home – then checked again when those children had kids of their own.

A systematic review found that adults’ memories of childhood maltreatment often disagree with records collected decades earlier.

By relying on parenting reports gathered in real time, the new work sidestepped much of that mismatch.

The team also drew on studies that included both parents, which is still relatively rare in this kind of research. That allowed them to ask whether one parent’s behavior is more likely than the others to echo into the next generation.

Little echoes, large consequences

Across all families, the statistical link between people’s childhood parenting and their later parenting was small but real.

On average, this connection was about r = 0.12, so parenting history explains only a modest slice of the differences between parents.

A large study on everyday parenting and teen self-control found effects of similar size. That comparison suggests the new estimate sits in the same range as many other well-known links in psychology.

Even a small tendency can matter when nearly everyone on the planet is affected by it at some point. When millions of families are considered, a slight pull toward repeating childhood experiences can translate into many warmer or harsher homes.

The intergenerational connections between parenting are “modest,” the researchers said. A partner’s behavior, mental health, or other forces can be just as important as the model set by their own parents.

Loving care strengthens families

One clear pattern was that early parental acceptance – warm and responsive attention – linked more strongly to later parenting than rule-setting or supervision.

Low negativity, meaning few hostile or contemptuous interactions, showed the same kind of extra influence.

That emphasis on warmth matches evidence from a broad synthesis of more than a thousand parenting studies. Parental warmth and consistent behavioral control were tied to fewer behavior problems in children and teens.

Dr. Geeraerts noted that parents who experienced little acceptance and a lot of negativity did not always copy their own parents, but many found everyday parenting harder.

The results also suggest that what mothers did in the first generation tended to matter more than what fathers did. That pattern may reflect the fact that mothers in many of the older studies spent more hours caring for children than fathers.

Parenting leaves marks on children

Another pattern involved timing, or when in childhood parenting was first measured. When those measurements came from the early school years rather than adolescence, the link to later parenting was somewhat stronger.

This picture matches broader work on parent-child attachment, the emotional bond between a child and caregiver.

A comprehensive analysis of attachment research found that parents’ own attachment patterns are moderately tied to their children’s.

Adults who had children later

In contrast, how old people were when they first became parents did not make much difference to the strength of the pattern.

Adults who had children later in their twenties or early thirties showed similar links to those who became parents earlier.

The number of years between measuring the first generation’s parenting and the second generation’s parenting did not greatly change the results.

That suggests the family signal is stable enough to remain visible even as social norms around child-rearing shift.

Parenting help across generations

“Parents don’t necessarily copy the behavior of their own parents,” said Dr. Geeraerts. She pointed out that some adults who lacked warmth in childhood still managed to build very caring relationships with their children.

For people who did face serious adversity, relationships in adulthood can help weaken harsh patterns. For severe abuse and neglect, a major study found that the risk of maltreatment roughly triples from one generation to the next.

Supportive romantic partners, mentors, and extended family members can give new parents fresh models to follow when their own memories are painful.

The new analysis also saw smaller links in studies with higher dropout, hinting that parents under the most strain may leave research more often.

“Parents are often thinking about a 30-second time horizon,” said David Kerr, a professor of psychology at Oregon State University. He argued that focusing on ordinary, day-by-day interactions can support today’s children and tomorrow’s grandchildren.

The study is published in the journal Psychological Bulletin.

