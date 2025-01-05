How the ocean holds carbon: Hidden mechanisms revealed

In the vast ocean, a fascinating story unfolds beneath its surface – a tale of carbon’s unexpected journey and survival deep within marine sediments.

Organic carbon, one of Earth’s most prolific players, defies expectations by persisting in an environment where it should naturally break down.

This resilience hints at the ocean’s hidden capabilities as a carbon reservoir, which quietly influence the planet’s climate balance. It’s a curious phenomenon that has puzzled scientists for years.

Why does so much carbon endure in marine sediments, resisting decomposition that would typically release it back into the atmosphere?

The answers to this enigma not only reveal nature’s intricate processes but also offer promising insights into mitigating climate change.

A study led by scientists at The University of Manchester and the University of Leeds has shed new light on ocean carbon storage.

The experts have identified two processes that play a significant role in preserving organic carbon beneath the ocean floor.

These two processes are “sorption,” the uptake of carbon by minerals, and “molecular transformation,” which refers to the conversion of smaller, reactive molecules into larger, less reactive ones.

These new insights could guide strategies to restrict carbon emissions from oceans, offering robust tools in the global battle against climate change.

Understanding carbon preservation processes

The researchers dedicated several years to this project, creating a comprehensive model that takes into account a broader range of carbon preservation processes than ever before.

These processes include burial in sediments, hydrolysis (the breakdown of carbon in water), sorption, and molecular transformation.

The model was compared to real-world data collected from ocean sediments. The results were astonishing.

According to the team’s calculations, the carbon preservation efficiency of the ocean is nearly three times higher than estimates from previous models.

In addition, the new model provides a more accurate prediction of how much organic carbon is locked under the sea.

New pathways for carbon management

The researchers then paired their model with artificial intelligence to determine the integral roles of carbon preservation processes.

“Understanding how and why carbon is stored in marine sediments is crucial if we are to harness or replicate these natural processes to combat climate change,” said Dr. Peyman Babakhani, the study’s lead researcher.

“Our findings shed light on mechanisms that were previously overlooked, offering new pathways for carbon management. AI, often seen as a black box, became a powerful tool when applied in the right way, helping us understand complex environmental processes.”

Powerful mechanisms of ocean carbon storage

The study emphasizes the pivotal role of sorption and molecular transformation in the carbon cycle. Combined, these two processes safeguard organic matter from degradation in the top layer of the ocean sediment and transport it deeper.

This layered protection ensures that carbon remains isolated for extended periods, reducing its potential to contribute to atmospheric greenhouse gases.

Over time, the preserved carbon can metamorphose into oil or gas, effectively preventing its release as carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Such natural mechanisms not only serve as a buffer against rising emissions but also provide a model for innovative carbon management techniques.

The new model may be used to explore climate change mitigation strategies such as ocean fertilization, offering scalable solutions and a glimmer of hope in the fight against climate change.

Safeguarding carbon in the ocean

The ocean’s unique capacity to lock away carbon highlights its crucial role in maintaining Earth’s ecological balance.

The processes of sorption and molecular transformation, as revealed in this study, highlight the ocean’s pivotal role in safeguarding carbon within marine sediments.

These natural mechanisms not only keep carbon out of the atmosphere but also create opportunities to mimic these processes for enhanced carbon sequestration.

By leveraging the insights from this research, scientists could explore ocean-based solutions that align with global climate goals.

From enhancing sediment carbon storage to developing sustainable marine management practices, understanding these natural processes could pave the way for innovative strategies to tackle rising carbon emissions.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience.



