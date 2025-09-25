How to reduce microplastics in food by changing packaging and kitchen utensils

A new study shows that normal use of plastic packaging and kitchen gear can shed tiny particles into what we eat and drink. It maps the science and suggests practical ways to cut everyday exposure to these microplastics from our food without turning daily routines upside down.

The researchers reviewed evidence across many product types and everyday actions, from twisting open a cap to steeping a tea bag.

They also launched an open dashboard that lets anyone explore where particles show up and how tests were done.

Microplastics in food packaging

Lead author, Lisa Zimmermann, from the Food Packaging Forum in Zurich led the work. She was joined by collaborators from Eawag in Switzerland and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

The team analyzed 103 studies and found that most reported plastic particles (microplastics or nanoplastics – MNPs) in foods or test liquids that had touched packaging or tools made with plastic.

They also logged which test methods were used and how carefully the studies controlled for contamination.

Only seven of the 103 studies met the highest reliability bar for answering the core question about particle release under normal use conditions.

About one third used a kinetic design, for example, measuring how particle levels change with time, temperature, or repeated use.

“This is the first systematic evidence map to investigate the role of the normal and intended use of food contact articles in the contamination of foodstuffs with MNPs,” explained Dr. Zimmermann.

How microplastics get into food

Scientists use the term microplastics for plastic particles roughly 1 to 1000 micrometers in size. Even smaller pieces are nanoplastics, which are below 1 micrometer and can be harder to detect with current methods.

The items that touch food are called food contact articles, and they include bottles, caps, pouches, wraps, cartons with plastic liners, tea bags, cutting boards, utensils, and parts of food processing machines.

Many of these materials are polymers. These long, chain molecules can shed fragments when stressed by heat, abrasion, or repeated use.

One study measured particle release during typical steps used to open packaging.

It found that everyday actions like tearing a bag, scissoring a wrapper, or twisting a cap can generate plastic fragments. Heat and time can add to the stress, so hotter food contact and longer storage often matter.

Packaging swaps that cut microplastic exposure

Polymer tea bags are an easy place to start. A single plastic tea bag, steeped around 203 degrees Fahrenheit (95 degrees Celsius), released about 11.6 billion microplastic and 3.1 billion nanoplastic particles in one cup, according to a study.

Choose loose leaf tea with a stainless steel infuser or paper tea bags that are not sealed with plastic. If you do use bagged tea, avoid squeezing the bag or stirring it hard because added agitation can increase wear.

Store drinks and sauces in glass or stainless steel when you can, and keep plastic contact time short.

After you open a bottled drink, pour it into a glass rather than sipping and re capping many times. This will reduce friction at the threads.

Look for packaging that minimizes plastic on parts that rub, such as caps, spouts, and seals. Simpler closures with fewer plastic-on-plastic contact points are generally better for abrasion control.

Smarter utensils and kitchen habits

Cutting boards deserve attention because knives grind directly into the surface. Plastic cutting boards have been traced as the source of polyethylene fragments found in retail meats.

Swap plastic boards for wooden or glass models for most chopping tasks. If you keep plastic boards for raw meat handling, replace them when deep grooves appear and avoid heavy scraping that chews up the surface.

Use utensils that do not gouge soft plastics. Metal tips on soft plastic containers can scrape particles, so choose wooden or silicone tools for stirring inside plastic tubs, and preferably mix in glass or stainless steel bowls.

Avoid heating food in disposable plastic containers. Move leftovers into glass or ceramic before reheating so the hottest temperatures do not hit plastic parts that can wear under heat.

Food, health, and microplastics

Research is rapidly evolving on what these particles do in the body. One study followed surgical patients who had some of their tissues analyzed for microplastics.

The results showed that patients with microplastics in plaque that was removed from neck arteries had a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or death. They were followed over roughly 34 months, in the time following the analysis of their tissue.

That result does not prove cause and effect, but it raises fair questions about reducing avoidable exposure.

The new evidence map also stresses that better methods and consistent reporting are needed so scientists and regulators can compare results across labs with confidence.

Policy steps are on the table. The authors argue that regulators can require tests of particle migration from packaging and tools under real-use conditions.

This could include investigations of the effects of time, temperature, and repeated use cycles. Harmonized testing would help industry design safer products and help shoppers make informed choices.

There are simple changes you can make today. Choose tea that avoids plastic, pick glass or stainless for hot foods and long storage, and keep plastic surfaces smooth and unscored by replacing worn items.

The study is published in npj Science of Food.

