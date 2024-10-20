How we help children adopt a healthy approach to eating?

Nourishing a child is more than just keeping tummies filled; it’s about promoting healthy eating habits that begin at infancy and shape their dietary behavior for a lifetime.

Developing these habits requires careful attention to how children respond to food, as early experiences with eating can influence their preferences and self-regulation.

Furthermore, the role of caregivers and the broader environment cannot be underestimated, as these external factors can significantly impact a child’s long-term relationship with food.

As we explore the fascinating world of children’s appetite, we find numerous biological, psychological, and social factors at play.

A team of dedicated researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has shed light on this intricate relationship.

Oversimplified approach to obesity

Study lead author Sehyun Ju, a doctoral student in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, explained how the widespread approach to obesity tends to be oversimplified.

“When we talk about obesity, the common advice is often to just eat less and exercise more. That’s a simplistic recommendation, which almost makes it seem like an individual’s willpower solely determines their approach to food,” said Ju.

Appetite and eating habits

The researchers examined the concept of “appetite self-regulation” as a conduit for healthy development and keeping obesity at bay. This unique form of self-regulation involves an individual’s ability to manage their food intake.

Children are born with a basic capacity to manage their appetite according to hunger and satiety signals. However, as they grow older and engage into a wider range of experiences, these innate signals are gradually overshadowed by psychological motivations.

Therefore, it is important to take a developmental perspective to trace changes in eating behaviors over time, noted Ju.

Healthy eating needs of children

The researchers have proposed a comprehensive framework based on the biopsychosocial pathways model.

This model highlights three interacting categories: Biological factors include sensory experience, physiological hunger and satiety signals, brain-gut interaction, and the influence of the gut microbiome.

Psychological factors encompass emotional self-regulation, cognitive control, stress regulation, and reward processing. Meanwhile, social factors include parental behavior and feeding practices, culture, geographic location, and food insecurity.

The team has combined this model with the temperamental theory to understand how individual temperament can modify these pathways.

This approach offers valuable insights into how different children may react uniquely to the same environmental and emotional stimuli, paving the way for more personalized strategies to promote healthy eating habits.

Factors influencing eating habits

Children, in their unique emotional and psychological make-up, respond differently to various stimuli. For instance, their openness to novelty and positive anticipation can influence their willingness to experiment with new foods.

Parental pressure to eat can have a counterproductive impact on children who exhibit heightened sensitivity to negative emotions, leading to reduced consumption.

The model takes into account the different developmental stages of children, noticing a shift from simple appetite regulation based on physiological cues in infants to more complex self-control and emotional regulation by the age of 5.

Individual responses to food

Socio-environmental factors, including parent-child interactions around food and non-food-related caregiver practices, can significantly impact a child’s emotional regulation.

Other influences include the household food environment, the cultural value of food intake, and food availability.

Each child’s response to food could be viewed as a reward, a pleasure-seeking activity, or a mechanism to regulate emotions.

The motives behind their food-approach behavior can be quite varied and largely influenced by external factors and temperamental characteristics.

Supporting healthy eating in children

Researchers can use the proposed model to guide future studies, focusing on specific pathways based on their topic of interest.

For instance, Ju is currently conducting a study to investigate parent-child interactions during mealtime with the aim to understand how a child’s temperament influences their food-approach behavior.

“If we understand the differential susceptibility to various factors, we can identify and modify the environmental influences that are particularly obesogenic based on children’s temperamental characteristics. Then we will be able to provide more refined approaches to support children’s healthy eating behavior,” Ju explained.

“Or, if children experience food insecurity, they might demonstrate certain reward responses towards food stimuli.”

Ju noted that even if food insecurity is alleviated, we may still need to help children build a secure, positive relationship with food that is not stress-induced or that does not use food as a primary means to fulfill their emotional needs.

“If we understand the pathways, we could tailor our approaches to support children by addressing all these factors,” concluded Ju.



