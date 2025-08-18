Human pressures are pushing the biosphere out of balance

Human civilization depends on ecosystems that quietly maintain the conditions of life. Plants capture sunlight, cycle water, balance carbon, and nourish soils. These processes allow agriculture, forests, and rivers to thrive.

Yet today, pressures from human activity are overwhelming many of these natural systems. Scientists warn that when ecological thresholds are crossed, nature’s ability to stabilize the planet begins to falter.

Functional biosphere integrity

A new study has mapped the planetary boundary of “functional biosphere integrity” in both space and time. The results reveal that 60 percent of global land areas are already outside the safe zone, with 38 percent in the high-risk category.

The research, led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) with BOKU University in Vienna, is published in the journal One Earth.

Functional biosphere integrity refers to the plant world’s ability to co-regulate Earth’s systems. Through photosynthesis, vegetation captures energy that sustains the flows of carbon, water, and nitrogen essential for ecosystems.

Alongside biodiversity loss and climate change, this integrity is one of the “core boundaries” that define a safe operating space for humanity.

Mounting strain on the biosphere

“There is an enormous need for civilization to utilize the biosphere – for food, raw materials and, in future, also for climate protection,” said Fabian Stenzel, lead author and PIK researcher.

“After all, human demand for biomass continues to grow – and on top of that, the cultivation of fast-growing grasses or trees for producing bioenergy with carbon capture and storage is considered by many to be an important supporting strategy for stabilizing climate.”

“It is therefore becoming even more important to quantify the strain we’re already putting on the biosphere – in a regionally differentiated manner and over time – to identify overloads. Our research is paving the way for this.”

This growing strain highlights the urgency of tracking how different regions are approaching or exceeding ecological limits. Without such knowledge, society risks eroding the very systems it relies upon.

The health of Earth’s ecosystems

The researchers used two methods to measure how healthy Earth’s ecosystems are. The first, called HANPP, shows how much plant energy humans take away or reduce through farming, forestry, and land use.

The second, called EcoRisk, looks at how much ecosystems are being disturbed. This method tracks changes in plants and in important natural cycles of water, carbon, and nitrogen.

If HANPP is high, it means people are taking too many resources, which can harm wildlife. If EcoRisk is high, it means ecosystems are becoming unstable, which can trigger bigger problems in nature.

Thresholds and transgressions

Scientists compared these indicators with ecological benchmarks to determine safe, risky, and high-risk zones.

The analysis shows that by 1900, humanity had already crossed safe boundaries for biosphere integrity, largely due to expanding agriculture.

By 1990, global averages had entered the high-risk zone. Fertilizer use, deforestation, and climate-driven changes accelerated the trend throughout the 20th century.

Regional differences and historical context

The data show that mid-latitude regions began to experience strain as early as 1600. By 1900, 37 percent of land had already breached local safety thresholds, with 14 percent in high-risk zones. Today, those numbers stand at 60 and 38 percent.

Europe, Asia, and North America are the most affected due to centuries of agricultural expansion and forest clearing.

Even relatively untouched regions such as the Arctic and high mountains now show ecological stress driven by climate change.

Biosphere protection and climate action

“This first world map showing the overshoot of the boundary for functional integrity of the biosphere, depicting both human appropriation of biomass and ecological disruption, is a breakthrough from a scientific perspective, offering a better overall understanding of planetary boundaries,” said Johan Rockström, PIK Director.

“It also provides an important impetus for the further development of international climate policy. This is because it points to the link between biomass and natural carbon sinks, and how they can contribute to mitigating climate change. Governments must treat it as a single overarching issue: comprehensive biosphere protection together with strong climate action.”

The study shows that keeping nature healthy is key for Earth’s balance. We must protect ecosystems and avoid taking too much from them. These actions are necessary to keep both people and the planet safe.

