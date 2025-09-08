Humans have super-sized domestic animals and shrunk wildlife

Across history, human influence is etched into every landscape. It is visible in cleared forests, redirected rivers, and land that has been transformed.

But the most striking changes may be in animals themselves. A new study from the University of Montpellier shows that wild creatures have steadily shrunk, while domestic animals have gotten larger.

The research team examined more than 225,000 bones from 311 archaeological sites in Mediterranean France. These remains span 8,000 years, giving scientists a rare chance to trace how animal bodies shifted over time.

Animal sizes over time

The bones came from both wild animals – foxes, rabbits, deer – and domestic ones like goats, pigs, cattle, sheep, and chickens.

The researchers measured every detail: length, width, depth, and even teeth. Then they layered on information about climate, plant life, population size, and land use.

With that mix, the team built models to figure out what forces shaped the animals, carefully linking data across centuries and landscapes. For most of history, wild and domestic species grew or shrank together. When the climate shifted or crops expanded, both groups changed in sync.

But around 1,000 years ago, something new happened, altering their paths forever and reshaping the balance between human activity and nature itself.

Domestic animals grew, wildlife shrank

During the Middle Ages, domestic and wild animals split paths. Domestic species grew larger because people intentionally bred them for more meat, milk, wool, and strength. Farmers selected the biggest animals and repeated the process over generations, turning size into a controlled trait.

Wild animals faced the opposite fate. They shrank as relentless hunting reduced populations and as forests and grasslands disappeared under expanding farmland. With less space to roam and fewer resources to survive, wild species became smaller and weaker.

The scientists highlight this period as a turning point in history. Until then, natural forces like climate shifts and vegetation patterns played the central role in shaping animal size. But once human control intensified, nature no longer held the reins.

Size changes in animals

Human choices – what to hunt, what to protect, and what to breed – became the dominant driver of animal evolution. From that moment on, survival and growth were dictated more by human hands than by the environment itself.

“Our results demonstrate that natural selection prevailed as an evolutionary force on domestic animal morphology until the last millennium,” the researchers explained.

“Body size is a sensitive indicator of systemic change, revealing both resilience and vulnerability within evolving human-animal-environment relationships.”

Their point is sharp: bones tell us more than size. They reveal when humans began to dominate the survival story of animals.

Humans rewired animal evolution

This research is not just about ancient remains. It shows a pattern that continues now. We still breed domestic animals for more output. We still cut into wild spaces, pushing species to adapt or disappear. The same forces that began centuries ago now play out on a global scale.

By looking back, scientists gain a long record of how animals respond to us. That knowledge can help shape conservation. If shrinking size once signaled pressure, it can do so again today.

A smaller body can reveal stress long before a population crashes. It can signal when food is scarce, when habitats are shrinking, or when human activities push species beyond their limits.

These clues matter because they provide early warnings. Conservationists can act before the damage becomes permanent. The past reminds us that human choices already altered the path of countless animals. The future depends on whether we learn from that record and change course while we still can.

The influence of human activity

The study reminds us that animals never evolve in isolation. They grow, shrink, and adapt in response to us. When we change the rules, they change their bodies. The bones of Mediterranean France carry that message clearly.

Wild and domestic creatures once moved together. Then humans pulled them apart. The story is ancient, but its consequences live on in the world we shape every day. What happened a thousand years ago continues now, only faster and with greater intensity.

Expanding cities push wild species into smaller spaces. Industrial farming reshapes domestic animals for maximum productivity. Hunting, deforestation, and climate change add further pressure.

The lesson is not just about history. These shifts reveal how deeply our choices reach into the lives of other species. They remind us that animals cannot escape the influence of human activity.

Every decision, from farming to urban growth, leaves its trace on the natural world. The past warns us that these patterns are not new. The future asks us to recognize them and act with more responsibility.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

