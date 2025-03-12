Humor helps scientists connect with the public and gain trust

Politicians learned long ago that humor is a powerful asset for capturing public attention and building credibility. Scientists, however, often avoid jokes when presenting their work, worried that a lighthearted tone might reduce their authority and, consequently, the perceived reliability of their research.

Yet a newly published paper appears to contradict this assumption, pointing toward humor’s potential to bolster a scientist’s likability and legitimize their message.

The research was led by Alexandra Lynn Frank, a doctoral student at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Mass Communication.

The results showed that humor – if it genuinely elicits amusement – “can both have positive impacts on the likeability of a communicator, as well as enhancing perceptions that the message is an appropriate and legitimate source of scientific information.”

This conclusion broadens a growing line of inquiry into how comedic strategies in public outreach, such as stand-up performances, might sharpen scientific engagement. Frank’s research team placed their focus on a specific context, examining humor in the context of social media posts from scientists.

“Our study aimed to bridge this gap by enhancing our understanding of how individuals react to anthropomorphism and satire while providing practical insights for scientists and science communicators,” Frank explained.

Cartoons, anthropomorphism, and satire

The project centered on artificial intelligence (AI) content conveyed via cartoons in social media posts by a fabricated scientist named Dr. Jamie Devon. Three types of humor were tested: mild satire, anthropomorphism, or a mixture of both. Alongside these were control posts that lacked any humorous element.

Frank and her team ran an online survey with an embedded experiment. While participants realized they were completing a survey, they did not know they were part of an experiment.

Carefully selected using quota sampling aligned with U.S. Census data, 2,212 individuals viewed one of eight hypothetical tweets from Dr. Devon. Each tweet addressed AI and contained a cartoon, but the humorous aspect varied by group: no humor, anthropomorphism, satire, or a combination of both.

Survey respondents then rated how amusing the content was, how much they liked the fictional scientist, and how credible they felt the material was as a source of scientific knowledge.

The power of authentic humor

“Politicians, entertainers, and advertisers often use humor because people tend to like and connect with people who can make them laugh,” said Frank.

“When people find something funny, they’re usually less likely to argue with or reject the message or the person delivering it. Our research supports this idea. We found that humor can aid scientists’ communication efforts, but only if people think they’re funny.”

In other words, a humorous approach must genuinely provoke amusement in an audience, or it might do more harm than good. The study also warns that certain types of comedy, especially harsh satire, can appear hostile and reduce the speaker’s believability.

“However, it is important to note that recent research conducted by my co-authors indicates that harsh forms of satire can be perceived as aggressive, which may undermine the credibility of the source of scientific information,” noted Frank.

Scientists and humor on social media

Sarcasm or combative humor is therefore discouraged. Instead, Frank and her co-authors propose that scientists on social media carefully select the tone of their jokes, aiming for content that resonates positively with readers.

The findings raise implications for how scientists might adopt novel and more engaging communication techniques.

“Our research aims to provide valuable insights to aid these professionals in developing public communication strategies,” said Frank, adding that comedic methods used judiciously have the power to establish a warmer connection.

“When used responsibly, humor is a powerful tool that can humanize scientists and create meaningful connections with the public on social media. By leveraging humor, scientists can simplify complex concepts, making them more relatable and easier to understand.”

“This approach not only fosters goodwill but also has the potential to dispel misinformation in a friendly manner. Moreover, humor can spark curiosity, motivating people to seek out additional information on important scientific topics.”

Implications for future outreach

By conveying a scientist’s approachable side while maintaining factual accuracy, humor might help reframe weighty or complicated research subjects in ways that more people can digest.

Meanwhile, the cautionary reminders about harsh satire underline the importance of aligning comedic approaches with the values of trustworthiness and sensitivity to one’s audience.

Although this study revolved around AI-related posts, its results could apply to a wide range of scientific discussions, suggesting that thoughtful use of jokes, cartoons, or playful analogies can enhance both interest and respect for scientific viewpoints.

For scientists venturing into social media – a domain that often shapes public perception – the research offers a signpost for bridging expertise with accessibility, reinforcing the message that a genuine sense of mirth can be an ally rather than a liability in science communication.

In a digital ecosystem where short attention spans and skepticism can challenge the spread of scientific information, humor stands out as a channel for empathy and engagement.

As Frank’s study indicates, humor and factual accuracy need not be at odds. Instead, a carefully tailored, genuinely amusing approach can make the communicator more likable, the message more credible, and the science more understandable – ultimately helping to broaden support for scientific endeavors.

