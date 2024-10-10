Hundreds of viruses found hiding in bathrooms

While rainforests or coral reefs are generally considered biodiversity hotspots, a team of microbiologists led by Northwestern University has recently found the latest such hotspot in a most unexpected place: our bathrooms.

The experts were stunned to discover that bathrooms, particularly showerheads and toothbrushes, are teeming with a highly diverse array of viruses – most of which were unknown to science.

While this may sound ominous, there is no reason to panic. The researchers report that rather than targeting humans, these viruses target bacteria.

Unknown viruses in the bathroom

The viruses collected and analyzed in the study are bacteriophages, or “phages,” a type of virus that infects bacteria. Although scientists don’t know much about them, phages have recently been found to have a potential use in treating antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

Thus, the previously unknown viruses lurking in our bathrooms could offer a treasure trove of materials for exploring such medical applications.

“The number of viruses that we found is absolutely wild,” said lead author Erica M. Hartmann, a microbiologist at Northwestern. “We found many viruses that we know very little about and many others that we have never seen before.”

“It’s amazing how much untapped biodiversity is all around us. And you don’t even have to go far to find it; it’s right under our noses.”

Operation Pottymouth

The new study is based on previous research, in which Hartmann and her colleagues at the University of Colorado at Boulder constructed a typology of bacteria living on toothbrushes and showerheads.

For these previous studies, the experts asked people to send used toothbrushes and swabs with samples collected from their showerheads.

Inspired by long-standing concerns that toilet flushing might generate clouds of aerosol particles, Hartmann called the toothbrush investigations “Operation Pottymouth.”

“This project started as a curiosity,” Hartmann explained. “We wanted to know what microbes are living in our homes.”

“If you think about indoor environments, surfaces like tables and walls are really difficult for microbes to live on. Microbes prefer environments with water. And where is there water? Inside our showerheads and on our toothbrushes.”

Hundreds of viruses in bathroom samples

After characterizing bacteria found on toothbrushes and showerheads, Hartmann and her team employed DNA sequencing to also examine the viruses residing on these objects.

What they found turned out to be mind blowing: there were over 600 different viruses in these samples.

“We saw basically no overlap in virus types between showerheads and toothbrushes,” Hartmann said.

“We also saw very little overlap between any two samples at all. Each showerhead and each toothbrush is like its own little island. It just underscores the incredible diversity of viruses out there.”

Exploring the functions of the viruses

Although they found few patterns among the samples, the scientists did notice more mycobacteriophages than other types of phages.

These viruses infect mycobacteria, a highly pathogenic species which causes diseases like chronic lung infections, tuberculosis or even leprosy. According to Hartmann, one day scientists could use such viruses to fight against these bacteria.

“We could envision taking these mycobacteriophages and using them as a way to clean pathogens out of your plumbing system,” she explained. “We want to look at all the functions these viruses might have and figure out how we can use them.”

What are the health risks?

Fortunately, this invisible wildlife living within our bathrooms does not appear to pose significant health risks to humans.

However, the researchers advise people to soak their showerheads in vinegar to remove calcium buildup or just wash them with soap and water.

The experts also suggest that people should regularly replace toothbrush heads. The use of antimicrobial toothbrushes is not advised, since they can contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

“Microbes are everywhere, and the vast majority of them will not make us sick. The more you attack them with disinfectants, the more they are likely to develop resistance or become more difficult to treat. We should all just embrace them,” concluded Hartmann.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiomes.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–