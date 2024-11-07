Hunting coyotes actually boosts their numbers

Did you know that coyotes are among the most successful predators on our continent? These highly adaptive and clever coyotes have made a home on our lands, and their interaction with the environment is a fascinating tale of survival, adaptation, and resilience to hunting.

A recent study led by The University of New Hampshire brings new insights into how native coyotes are navigating different challenges from environmental pressures such as urban expansion, hunting, and competition amongst carnivores.

Surprisingly, their response is rather unanticipated, presenting a counterintuitive relationship with human hunting.

The coyote conundrum

Remington Moll is an assistant professor of natural resources and the environment at the University of New Hampshire and the leading scientist of this study.

“Intensive coyote removal can obviously reduce populations in the short term, but removal can also result in younger coyote populations with higher reproduction and immigration rates,” explained Moll.

“In our study, we detected more coyotes in places where hunting was allowed over several years. This suggests that, on average, hunting did not reduce coyote abundance and perhaps even increased it locally in certain areas.”

Hunting practices and coyotes

This investigation, one of the largest-scale studies of coyote populations to date, examined the highly complex dynamics shaping coyote populations across a diverse range of habitats – from rural to suburban.

The research team relied on data from over 4,500 cameras set up across the country by the Snapshot USA project, combined with satellite-derived habitat metrics, and analyzed using cutting-edge modeling techniques.

This comprehensive approach allowed for an evaluation of various factors such as habitat type, competition with larger carnivores, hunting practices, and suburban expansion on coyote populations.

The result is a more unobscured understanding of how coyotes respond to multifarious environmental pressures.

Interaction of predators

Roland Kays, a research professor with North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources and study co-author, added another interesting dimension to the story.

“Our work suggests that promoting the recovery of large carnivores, especially in certain habitats, is more likely to decrease the number of coyotes than people directly hunting them,” said Kays.

The study discerned that the presence of larger carnivores, such as black bears and pumas, affected coyote numbers in a habitat-specific manner. For example, black bears had a stronger limiting effect on coyotes in forested areas, whereas pumas exerted a similar influence in open environments.

Thriving coyote populations

Here’s the twist – while urban development tends to reduce coyote numbers at local scales due to increased human presence and habitat fragmentation, the story changes with a broader perspective.

At larger, suburban scales, coyote populations actually thrive. Fragmented habitats and edges offer access to both natural and human-modified resources, proving to be favorable for these intelligent animals.

Coyote across the U.S.

Regional variation in coyote populations across the U.S. was another significant finding of the study.

High numbers have been observed in the southwestern U.S., with comparatively lower populations in the northeast, reflecting the diverse ecological and geographical factors at play.

“Coyotes are the most successful carnivores on the continent. Having spread throughout the eastern United States, coyotes come into regular contact with humans. However, until now, the factors influencing the number of coyotes across suburban, rural and wild landscapes have remained largely unclear,” said Moll.

Significance of the research

This research marks a significant stride in achieving that understanding, underscoring the complexity of coyote survival dynamics and their adaptability in the face of various challenges.

With this data, scientists can now map out coyote abundance, a tool that could aid both in conservation and coyote management across the country.

Now, what does this mean for you as a citizen? Perhaps the next time you spot a coyote, you’ll remember their intricate story of survival from hunting strategies of the world.

Cohabitation with wildlife, like coyotes, is a part of our world that deserves to be understood, valued, and protected. Can we imagine a world where we live harmoniously with our wild neighbors? Only time will tell.

The study is published in the journal Ecography.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–