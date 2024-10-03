Hurricane Helene: Aging infrastructure in a dangerous climate

Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction across the southeastern U.S., underscoring how a combination of natural forces, inadequate infrastructure, and human decisions can magnify the impact of disasters.

The storm’s severe flooding revealed just how vulnerable many communities are to these converging factors, calling attention to the urgent need for improved resilience and preparation.

According to Manoochehr Shirzaei, an associate professor of geophysics at Virginia Tech: “The tragic flood event in the southeast U.S. is a poignant example of the confluence of multiple factors, including development in floodplains, inadequate infrastructure maintenance and management, and the specter of climate change, whose compounding effect can amplify the disaster.”

The hurricane highlighted the growing necessity for better community readiness in the face of mounting environmental challenges.

“Both observational data and climate models suggest that the frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation events have been increasing and are projected to continue rising,” said Shirzaei.

Deteriorating infrastructure: A ticking time bomb

Aging infrastructure played a critical role in amplifying the destructive effects of Hurricane Helene.

Shirzaei warned that legacy systems, including levees, dams, bridges, roads, and electrical grids, were not originally designed to endure the growing severity of hurricanes exacerbated by climate change. “As these structures deteriorate with time, their vulnerability to failure during extreme weather events increases.”

The hurricane’s path of destruction also exposed the repercussions of insufficient infrastructure maintenance, which added to the disaster’s devastation.

As extreme weather events grow more frequent, addressing the condition of these aging systems becomes critical to reducing future disaster risks.

Human settlements: Amplifying the risk

Human settlements in flood-prone areas have dramatically increased the risk of severe flooding.

“Over the past few decades, the expansion of human populations into flood-prone areas has accelerated worldwide,” noted Shirzaei.

Many communities are located in river valleys or downstream of dams, areas particularly susceptible to sudden water discharges and significant flooding.

Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on such regions serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of building in high-risk areas.

Destruction and tragic loss of life

Making landfall in Florida, the storm quickly turned northwest, soaking Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia, leaving behind widespread flooding, destruction, and tragic loss of life.

At least 190 people have been confirmed dead following the devastation caused by Helene.

More than half of the fatalities occurred in North Carolina, where entire communities were swept away by several feet of fast-moving floodwaters. Hundreds remain missing, and authorities are facing challenges in identifying some of the victims.

Lessons from Hurricane Helene

The lessons we learn from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene highlight the pressing need for more effective strategies for disaster mitigation and improved community resilience.

“The anomalously high precipitation linked to Hurricane Helene can be partially attributed to a warming atmosphere, which has an enhanced ability to retain moisture,” said Shirzaei.

These increasingly frequent weather events make it clear that it’s not just about combating climate change but also about rethinking our development practices and strengthening our infrastructure to withstand the growing severity of these storms.

Hurricane Helene and climate change

Hurricane Helene is more than just a single event; it offers a glimpse into how climate change is altering the behavior of storms worldwide.

Scientific evidence has shown that warmer oceans and rising global temperatures contribute to the increasing frequency and intensity of hurricanes.

As atmospheric moisture levels rise, storms like Helene can draw on additional energy, leading to stronger winds, heavier rainfall, and more widespread flooding.

Climate-driven changes and vulnerable communities

Research indicates that the southeastern U.S., where Hurricane Helene struck, is especially vulnerable to these climate-driven changes.

Warmer waters in the Atlantic, coupled with shifting atmospheric patterns, provide the ideal conditions for hurricanes to grow in both size and strength.

The result is a greater risk of catastrophic damage to communities that are already vulnerable due to aging infrastructure and flood-prone development.

Hurricane Helene emphasizes the reality that climate change is no longer a distant threat but an immediate concern.

As weather extremes become more pronounced, the storm serves as a call to action for governments, scientists, and communities to address the root causes of climate change while developing more resilient strategies to cope with its consequences.

