Hydrogen in Earth's atmosphere is rising, making climate change worse

Hydrogen in the atmosphere has climbed about 60 percent since before the industrial era. That jump doesn’t trap heat the way carbon dioxide does. But hydrogen tweaks the chemistry that controls other greenhouse gases, making the planet warmer.

A new century-spanning record shows how sharply this lightest gas has changed – and why that matters for climate plans.

Scientists have assembled the first long-term timeline of hydrogen in Earth’s atmosphere, stretching back 1,100 years. The curve rises from roughly 280 parts per billion in the early 1800s to about 530 parts per billion today.

The trend lines up with the surge in fossil fuel use. Burning coal, oil, gas, and even biomass releases hydrogen as a byproduct.

Measuring hydrogen on the ice

Hydrogen is tiny and restless. It slips out of ice samples on their long trip from polar drill sites to faraway labs. That’s why the historical record has been so patchy – until now.

To solve the leakage problem, researchers hauled their instruments onto the Greenland ice and analyzed the gas immediately after drilling.

Study lead author John Patterson, a scientist at the University of California, Irvine, explained that as soon as the team drilled their samples out on the ice, they quickly cleaned and sealed them in melt chambers so the analyses could be run on site.

The field-first approach pushed the record far beyond the previous 100-year window built from observations and snowfall chemistry. “It is really impressive from a logistical point of view, getting those measurements out,” added David Stevenson at the University of Edinburgh, UK.

Historic plunge, modern warning

The long view isn’t just a straight climb. During the Little Ice Age from the 16th to 19th centuries, hydrogen fell by about 16 percent. Wildfire declines don’t fully explain the drop. That points to climate-sensitive biology and chemistry controlling natural hydrogen sources and sinks in ways we don’t yet grasp.

Patterson noted that while the data shows how the atmosphere has shifted, it doesn’t reveal the reasons behind those changes.

To investigate further, the team relied on biogeochemical models, which suggest that natural hydrogen cycles are being altered by climate in unexpected and poorly understood ways.

Hydrogen slows atmosphere’s cleanup

Hydrogen itself doesn’t trap heat like CO₂ or methane. Its climate leverage is indirect. In the air, hydrogen competes with methane for reaction with hydroxyl radicals – the atmosphere’s self-cleaning agent.

Patterson explained that higher levels of hydrogen in the atmosphere reduce the amount of hydroxyl available to break down methane, which allows methane’s warming influence to last longer.

Currently, atmospheric hydrogen is around half a part per million, and estimates suggest it accounts for roughly two percent of human-driven warming.

Hydrogen rise tracks combustion

The post-industrial rise in hydrogen fits the era of combustion. Tailpipes, smokestacks, and fires all bleed a little H₂. That makes the emerging “hydrogen economy” a balancing act. Green hydrogen can replace fossil fuels in hard-to-electrify sectors. But any leaks will still tip atmospheric chemistry toward longer-lived methane.

Alex Archibald of the University of Cambridge cautioned that methane is the main concern with pursuing a hydrogen-based economy, since some hydrogen will inevitably leak into the atmosphere – and those leaks would worsen the existing methane problem.

The practical takeaway is nuance. Use hydrogen where it really cuts CO₂, design systems that barely leak, and pair them with aggressive methane controls.

Even with that caution, the comparison with fossil fuels is stark. Hydrogen’s indirect warming is modest next to the direct heat trapped by CO₂ from coal, oil, and gas.

Patterson emphasized that he doesn’t want to scare people away from hydrogen energy, because it’s much better than the alternative. The message is to deploy hydrogen wisely, not to abandon it.

Climate puzzles remain unsolved

The 1,100-year record opens new questions. Why did hydrogen plunge during the Little Ice Age? How fast do natural sinks respond to warming or drying? How much do wetlands, soils, and the ocean breathe in – or out – when climate shifts?

Answers will sharpen methane forecasts and guide leak targets for hydrogen infrastructure. The policy headline is to keep both hydrogen and methane out of the air as much as possible.

Hydrogen has climbed steeply since industrialization, and that rise matters – even though hydrogen isn’t a greenhouse gas. It tweaks the atmosphere’s cleanup crew and, through methane, adds to human-driven warming.

The new ice-core record shows the change is real, recent, and climate-sensitive. It also offers a clear path forward: cut fossil fuels, curb leaks, and treat hydrogen as a precise tool – powerful where needed, but used with care.

The study can be found in the preprint database Research Square.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–