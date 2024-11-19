Ice Age art discovery reveals 15,800-year-old fishing secrets

Right on the picturesque banks of the Rhine River lies the Ice Age camp site of Gönnersdorf. Recently, this site played host to a significant discovery that reveals some early fishing practices in vivid detail.

Thanks to modern imaging techniques, researchers can now observe engravings of fish on ancient schist plaquettes. Along with the fish, there are curious grid-like patterns, thought to depict fishing nets or traps.

Ice Age diets and fishing

Led by a team of experts from Leibniz-Zentrum für Archäologie and Durham University, this study offers more than just a glimpse into ancient dietary customs.

The research also opens offers a fresh perspective on their symbolic significance within the Late Upper Paleolithic period, roughly 20,000–14,500 years ago.

Treasures beneath the ice

The Gönnersdorf site, apart from its natural beauty, houses some of Europe’s richest ancient artistic treasures.

The site is home to hundreds of engraved plaquettes, which are small, flat schist stones that capture images of a plethora of prey animals.

These include wild horses, woolly rhinos, reindeer, and mammoths — all of which were crucial to the survival of the Late Upper Paleolithic group residing in the camp approximately 15,800 years ago.

There are also plaquettes showing highly stylized images of human females. But the real revelation is in the intricate depictions of our ancestors’ fishing methods, including the earliest recorded evidence of fishing nets.

Interdisciplinary collaboration

For this study, researchers from Durham University’s Departments of Archaeology and Psychology collaborated with experts at the Monrepos Archaeological Research Center and Museum for Human Behavioral Evolution.

This interdisciplinary team gained new insights into the use and function of the art on Gönnersdorf plaquettes. Their findings highlight the role of these artefacts in the daily lives of Ice Age hunter-gatherers.

Advanced imaging techniques

The researchers relied on advanced imaging techniques, particularly Reflectance Transformation Imaging (RTI), to explore the often-overlooked influence of human visual abilities on the nature and use of art in ancient household environments.

Analysis of the cut-marks that form the engravings has enabled researchers to identify individual artists, their unique “styles,” and the way they perceived and depicted the world around them.

Ice Age fishing techniques uncovered

The engravings on some plaquettes show clear grid lines layered over fish. This suggests the use of nets and indicates that the artists were illustrating the process of fishing.

An ancient schist plaquettes from the ice-age camp site of Gönnersdorf depicts a fish trap. The fish was first engraved and then overlaid with a net of lines. Credit: Robitaille et al., 2024, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0

“The central location of the fish, within grid lines which clearly overlay them and exceed them in size, strongly suggests that the grids represent a form of container — a net or trap — into which the fish have become enmeshed,” said Dr. Monica Spicker, lead author of the study.

The Gönnersdorf images are now considered to be the earliest known depictions of net or trap fishing in European prehistory, and remind us that technologies that only rarely survive in the archaeological record may have much older roots than commonly assumed.

Cultural significance of the study

The discovery of fishing-related imagery at Gönnersdorf highlights not only the survival value of these practices, but also their cultural and symbolic significance.

Within the Paleolithic context, such depictions may have served as a form of communication or storytelling, conveying knowledge and reinforcing shared cultural values among the community.

These engravings could represent more than skill; they suggest a revered activity steeped in tradition.

The meticulous execution of these artworks suggests the esteemed status of fishing within the social fabric, where success in such endeavors could influence prestige and social standing.

Human cognitive evolution

The detailed study of the Gönnersdorf engravings not only deepens our understanding of Paleolithic diet and economy but also offers intriguing insights into the cognitive evolution of early humans.

The complexity and foresight required to design and use fishing nets or traps denote advanced problem-solving skills and conceptual thinking.

By examining these artworks, researchers gain a better understanding of the mental capabilities of our ancestors, including their visual-spatial intelligence and ability to transmit complex ideas through symbolic representations.

This knowledge enriches our grasp of human evolution, marking a significant milestone in tracing the origins of technological and artistic advancements.

Fishing engravings from the Ice Age

More than just shedding light on ancient fishing methods, the engravings also reveal that fishing was integrated into symbolic and social practices. They expand the known repertoire of Ice Age art, revealing that practices, as well as animals, were artistic themes.

This remarkable discovery doesn’t just propel our understanding of early civilizations forward. It’s a poignant reminder of how much more there is to discover and learn about our past.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Image Credit: Robitaille et al., 2024, PLOS ONE

