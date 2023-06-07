Ice-free Arctic summers could be the new normal by 2030

An alarming new study warns that the Arctic is rapidly heading towards ice-free summers, a scenario previously thought to be avoidable. Even with significant efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, scientists predict that the polar region will experience its first summer without sea ice as early as 2030.

This research, just published in the journal Nature Communications, paints a grim picture of the future of Arctic Sea ice, which has been witnessing an accelerated shrinkage over the last two decades.

“The Arctic summer sea ice is past the point of no return,” said Professor Dirk Notz of the University of Hamburg, Germany, a member of the research team.

Arctic ice has been declining for decades

Arctic ice, which follows a cycle of accumulation during the winter and melting in the summer, reaching its lowest levels in September, has been gradually decreasing for decades. But the rate of this decrease has dramatically sped up in the past 20 years.

Notably, the new findings contradict the latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC report had previously estimated that the Arctic would be practically ice-free in September around mid-century if we failed to curb emissions. But the new study suggests the ice loss is happening at a much faster pace.

The research team, comprising scientists from South Korea, Canada, and Germany, relied on satellite observations of Arctic Sea ice over the last 40 years and the best climate models to analyze the rate of ice loss. They primarily attribute the loss to greenhouse gas emissions.

Study lead author Professor Seung-Ki Min of Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea expressed surprise at the inevitable loss of Arctic summer sea ice, irrespective of our emission reduction efforts.

Number of Ice-free Arctic months will continue to increase

Once the Arctic summers become ice-free, the winter buildup of sea ice will slow down significantly, warns Min. As temperatures rise, the Arctic will likely stay free of sea ice further into the colder season.

Under the scenario of continued fossil fuel usage and increasing planet-warming pollution, also known as the “higher emissions pathway,” the study predicts the Arctic could lose all sea ice from August until as late as October before the 2080s.

Professor Notz noted that scientists have been cautioning about the loss of Arctic summer sea ice for decades. This loss represents the first significant casualty of the Earth system due to global warming. “People didn’t listen to our warnings,” said Notz.

The situation in the Arctic is especially ugent, given that it has warmed four times faster than the rest of the world over the past several decades, according to a 2022 study. NASA data reveals that annual September sea ice is shrinking at a rate of 12.6 percent per decade.

Impact will be felt around the world

The repercussions of an ice-free Arctic will be felt globally. The bright white ice currently reflects solar energy away from the Earth, but once it melts, the darker ocean surface will absorb more heat, leading to further warming – a feedback loop known as “Arctic amplification.” Additionally, the diminishing sea ice could disrupt global weather patterns far beyond the Arctic region.

“We need to brace for a warmer Arctic very soon,” said Min. He suggests that Arctic warming could trigger weather extremes such as heatwaves, wildfires, and floods in Northern mid- and high latitudes. The earlier onset of an ice-free Arctic also means that these extreme events will occur sooner than anticipated.

An ice-free Arctic could also catalyze an increase in commercial shipping, leading to more emissions and pollution in the region. Min compared the Arctic sea ice to the body’s immune system, emphasizing that, without this protector, the Arctic’s condition could rapidly deteriorate. The study suggests that the Arctic has reached a worrying “tipping point,” and the region is on the verge of becoming “seriously ill.”

Mika Rantanen, a researcher with the Finnish Meteorological Institute and lead author of the 2022 study, praises the methodology of the newly published research. Rantanen, not involved in this particular study, said it benefited from “novel and state-of-the-art methodology” to predict when the Arctic will be ice-free.

Rantanen said the research brings a high degree of certainty in attributing the sea ice loss to increased greenhouse gases. The striking result isn’t just the link between sea ice loss and greenhouse gas increases, which has already been largely established, but the prediction of an ice-free Arctic a decade earlier than previously expected, explained Rantanen.

The Arctic has officially reached a tipping point

In light of these findings, it’s clear that the situation in the Arctic is dire, and the region has reached a tipping point. The Arctic Sea ice, much like an immune system that protects against harmful influences, is in jeopardy. “Without the protector, the Arctic’s condition will go from bad to worse quickly,” said Min.

This new research is a sobering reminder that our planet’s northernmost region is undergoing rapid change, which will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences. The predictions suggest not just an environmental catastrophe but also the potential for geopolitical and economic shifts as new shipping routes open up.

As scientists continue to monitor these changes and their implications, one message is clear: the world needs to act decisively to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. The fate of the Arctic sea ice may be sealed, but there are still many climate battles to be fought, and won. The key is to listen to the warnings of scientists and turn them into policies and practices that protect our planet’s fragile ecosystems.

More about the Arctic Sea ice melt

Arctic sea ice is a critical part of our planet’s ecosystem, and its rapid decline due to climate change can have far-reaching implications.

Firstly, it’s essential to understand that the Arctic sea ice behaves like a gigantic mirror. It reflects about 80% of the sunlight that reaches it back into space, helping to keep the planet cool. This phenomenon is known as the albedo effect.

However, as the ice melts, it reveals the darker ocean surface, which absorbs around 90% of the sunlight, turning it into heat and contributing to global warming. This is a feedback loop known as “Arctic amplification.” The more the ice melts, the more sunlight gets absorbed, leading to more warming and further melting of the ice – a vicious cycle that accelerates climate change.

Rising sea levels

The melting of Arctic sea ice also contributes to rising sea levels. While the melting of sea ice itself doesn’t contribute directly to sea level rise—since it is already floating on the ocean and displaces an equivalent volume of water—melting ice on land, such as the Greenland ice sheet, does.

As Arctic temperatures rise, the rate of melt from these ice sheets increases, which can significantly contribute to global sea level rise and pose a threat to coastal communities.

Disruption of weather patterns

Changes in Arctic sea ice can disrupt weather patterns far beyond the Arctic region. Some researchers suggest that the warming Arctic is causing shifts in the jet stream, a band of high-altitude wind that influences weather patterns. These shifts could potentially lead to more frequent and severe weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts, and storms, in parts of North America, Europe, and Asia.

Geopolitical implications

An ice-free Arctic could also have significant geopolitical implications. New shipping routes would open up as ice recedes, potentially leading to disputes over rights to these passages and access to untapped natural resources beneath the Arctic Ocean. While this might be seen as a commercial opportunity, increased shipping and exploration could lead to more emissions and pollution in an already fragile environment.

Significant disruption to ecosystems

Furthermore, Arctic ecosystems will be significantly affected. Polar bears, seals, and several species of birds rely on sea ice for their habitat and hunting grounds. As ice recedes, these species face the threat of extinction. Indigenous people who rely on these animals for their sustenance and whose culture is intimately tied to the ice will also be profoundly affected.

The rapid decline of Arctic sea ice is a bellwether for global warming. It’s a tangible, visible indicator of climate change that underscores the urgent need for climate action. The impacts of its loss will be felt worldwide, affecting everything from global weather patterns to ecosystems to human communities.

—-

