Icelandic Sheepdog is the UK’s newest recognized pedigree breed

The UK has welcomed a charming new addition to its extensive list of pedigree dog breeds. The Kennel Club has officially recognized the Icelandic Sheepdog, making it the 224th pedigree breed in the country.

This ancient and versatile breed has a captivating history spanning more than 1,000 years, with roots tracing back to Viking settlers who brought the sheepdogs to Iceland.

Ancient origins of the Icelandic Sheepdog

The Icelandic Sheepdog is deeply woven into Nordic history. The breed is even referenced in Icelandic Sagas, highlighting its long-standing presence.

Known for its foxy face, pointed ears, and a distinctive bushy, curling tail, the Icelandic Sheepdog’s dense coat comes in various colors, including black and white, red and white, and smoky grey. These features, coupled with a friendly and active nature, make them excellent family pets.

“They’re medium-sized and love to be part of the family, joining in with whatever is going on, but they’re also happy to have some downtime relaxing!” said Wendy Laker, a dedicated advocate for the breed.

Journey to pedigree breed recognition

The road to pedigree recognition is long and meticulous.

“The process of being recognized as a pedigree breed by The Kennel Club takes several generations of dogs,” explained Bill Lambert, spokesperson for The Kennel Club.

In 2017, the first three Icelandic Sheepdogs were brought to the UK from Iceland and Germany. Enthusiasts worked tirelessly to develop the breed responsibly, adhering to strict guidelines to ensure its health, temperament, and physical characteristics.

“It takes time to build a breed up responsibly and to get recognition in the UK, but we’ve worked hard to bring in lines from different countries and to develop relationships with passionate breeders,” said Laker.

Icelandic Sheepdog’s future in the UK

Recognition by The Kennel Club means the Icelandic Sheepdog can now compete for prestigious titles, including Best in Show at Crufts.

From April 2025, the Icelandic Sheepdog will be listed on the Imported Breed Register before moving to the main breed register after its standard is finalized.

As a Spitz breed, Icelandic Sheepdogs require regular grooming and an active lifestyle to keep their minds and bodies stimulated. They are vocal and energetic, traits stemming from their herding origins.

“They were originally bred as herding dogs who would bark to keep animals in a flock, communicate with their owners, and protect their flock’s young,” Laker added.

What makes a pedigree dog?

A pedigree dog is a recognized breed with a well-documented ancestry spanning several generations.

This detailed lineage provides reliable information about the dog’s temperament, physical traits, and care needs, making it easier for owners to understand and manage their pet. Additionally, a clear ancestry allows breeders to identify potential health risks specific to the breed.

With this knowledge, breeders can use DNA tests to screen for inherited conditions, ensuring healthier puppies and responsible breeding practices.

Recent additions to the UK’s pedigree list

The Icelandic Sheepdog is the fourth breed to gain recognition in the UK in five years. Earlier this year, the Polish Hunting Dog joined the pack, following the Smooth Faced Pyrenean Sheepdog in 2021 and the Barbet in 2020.

“The slow but steady growth in the number of pedigree breeds in this country means that people have an even wider choice when trying to find the right dog for them,” noted Lambert.

Bright future for Icelandic Sheepdogs

The Icelandic Sheepdog is known for its friendly nature, unique looks, and rich history. These qualities make it a popular choice for families and dog enthusiasts in the UK.

Passionate breeders and supporters work hard to preserve the breed’s health and traits, ensuring its success as a beloved pet and a strong competitor in dog shows.

“Recognizing this breed means the breed will be able to compete for the prestigious Best in Show title at Crufts, which is exciting for all those who love these charming dogs,” Laker shared.

The Icelandic Sheepdog’s official entry into the UK’s pedigree list marks a significant milestone for dog lovers and a promising future for this ancient breed.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–