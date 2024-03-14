Inaoside A: New antioxidant discovered in mushrooms

Researchers from Shinshu University announced the discovery of a new antioxidant called Inaoside A — a potent antioxidant found in Laetiporus cremeiporus mushrooms.

This discovery not only highlights the untapped potential of mushrooms in pharmaceutical science but also opens new avenues for the development of antioxidant-based therapies.

Quest for novel compounds

Mushrooms have long been recognized for their nutritional and medicinal values, with an increasing body of research pointing to their potential as sources of bioactive compounds.

Among these, the Laetiporus genus has been of particular interest due to its antimicrobial, antioxidant, and antithrombin properties.

Specifically, the species Laetiporus cremeiporus, prevalent across East Asia, has been known for its antioxidant capabilities. Yet, until now, the specific compounds responsible for these effects had not been isolated.

The Shinshu University team embarked on a meticulous research process, starting with the collection of fresh Laetiporus cremeiporus mushrooms from their Ina campus.

From forest to lab: The journey of Inaoside A

Through a series of sophisticated extraction and chromatographic techniques, they successfully isolated Inaoside A, alongside three other known bioactive molecules: 5′-S-methyl-5′-thioadenosine (MTA), nicotinamide, and adenosine.

Professor Kawamura, leading the research team, emphasized the significance of their discovery. “Our study marks the pioneering discovery of Inaoside A from an extract of the edible mushroom Laetiporus cremeiporus. We are the first to uncover the isolation of an antioxidant compound from this species, adding a new dimension to its known biological functions,” Kawamura explained.

Inaoside A revealed: Anatomy of an antioxidant

Determined to fully understand Inaoside A, the researchers employed both one and two-dimensional NMR and other spectroscopic analyses to decipher its structure.

They unveiled a compound with a molecular formula of C17H24O7, featuring a unique ribose moiety identified as α-ribofuranoside. Further analysis confirmed the D-ribose configuration, affirming the compound’s planar structure.

The team then evaluated the antioxidant activities of the isolated compounds, with Inaoside A showing impressive efficacy. Its ability to inhibit DPPH radicals by 80% at a concentration of 100 μg/mL, and an IC50 value of 79.9 μM, underscores its potent antioxidant properties.

Transformative potential of mushrooms

Looking ahead, Professor Kawamura and his team are focused on exploring the chemical compositions and biological properties of natural compounds derived from mushrooms.

“We are now focusing on investigating the chemical compositions and biological properties of natural compounds obtained from mushrooms. Our goal is to uncover the potential of edible mushrooms as functional foods through this discovery,” Kawamura concluded, envisioning a future where mushrooms play a central role in both nutrition and medicine.

Inaoside A and the future of mushrooms as medicine

In summary, the discovery of Inaoside A by the Shinshu University research team marks a monumental stride in the exploration of natural compounds, revealing the untapped potential of mushrooms in the pharmaceutical realm.

This breakthrough underscores the importance of mushrooms as a rich source of bioactive compounds and opens new doors for innovative antioxidant-based therapies.

As the research progresses, the focus on understanding and harnessing the therapeutic benefits of edible mushrooms could revolutionize our approach to health and wellness, highlighting the indispensable role of nature in advancing medical science.

More about Laetiporus cremeiporus and Inaoside A

Laetiporus cremeiporus, a mushroom that captivates with its vibrant appearance and profound health benefits, is emerging as a subject of interest among scientists and health enthusiasts alike.

Native to the dense forests of East Asia, this mushroom not only adds a burst of color to the forest floor but also harbors a treasure trove of bioactive compounds, making it a focal point for groundbreaking medical research.

Unraveling the health benefits

The Laetiporus cremeiporus mushroom is renowned for its antioxidant properties, providing a natural shield against oxidative stress and cellular damage.

Beyond its antioxidant prowess, the mushroom exhibits antimicrobial and antithrombin activities, offering potential therapeutic benefits against a range of health issues, including infections and blood clots.

This multifaceted mushroom stands as a testament to the power of natural products in contributing to human health and well-being.

Not only does Laetiporus cremeiporus hold promise in the pharmaceutical world, but it also boasts a culinary appeal. With a texture and taste that can complement a variety of dishes, this edible mushroom enriches the diet with not just flavors but also essential nutrients.

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibers, it contributes to a balanced diet, further enhancing its profile as a functional food.

Future full of potential

The journey of Laetiporus cremeiporus from a forest dweller to a subject of scientific study exemplifies the untapped potential of the natural world.

As researchers continue to delve into the unique properties of this mushroom, its role in developing new therapeutic agents and functional foods is becoming increasingly evident.

Laetiporus cremeiporus is a beacon of hope for future health innovations, embodying the synergy between nature and science in promoting human health.

The full study was published in the journal Heliyon.

