Increased use of psilocybin in U.S. raises health concerns

Over the past few years, more people across the United States have been experimenting with psilocybin, a hallucinogen found in “magic mushrooms.”

This increase in psilocybin use has drawn attention from health experts, who note that many users face challenges such as mental illness or chronic pain.

Sharp rise in psilocybin use

Some U.S. states have started softening their policies around the use of psilocybin, which appears to match the timing of its recent surge in popularity. This increase also coincides with a jump in poison center calls, suggesting that not everyone understands the substance or its risks.

“We found that, since 2019, the number of people using psilocybin has gone up sharply,” said Dr. Karilynn Rockhill, a researcher at the Colorado School of Public Health.

Dr. Rockhill led a project that tracked psilocybin use patterns across several age groups and geographic areas.

Psilocybin use across all ages

Young adults show the largest expansion in psilocybin experimentation. Older adults are not too far behind.

Looser restrictions and rising social acceptance might encourage some to view psilocybin as a quick fix for depression or anxiety.

Experts note that certain individuals appear to be self-treating serious conditions. They worry that casual use without medical guidance can create complications.

These worries become more pressing when poison center data reveal an uptick in calls from across the age spectrum.

Mental health and psilocybin use

Psilocybin has drawn attention for potential benefits in addressing PTSD, substance use disorders, and other challenges. Medical providers, however, warn that its use in these circumstances remains investigational.

People experiencing depression or anxiety sometimes turn to magic mushrooms if they lack immediate professional support.

“Public views on psilocybin are shifting. However, that means we also need to make sure people understand the risks, know how to use it safely if they choose to, and that health care systems are prepared,” said Dr. Joshua Black, a senior scientist at Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety, which is a division of Denver Health.

More people are calling poison centers

The steep increase in poison center calls, signals that many users do not fully grasp the substance’s effects. Some calls involve disorientation or panic, which can be risky in certain settings.

Others reflect confusion about dosage or harmful interactions with existing prescriptions. Researchers suggest that hospitals and emergency departments might be under-reporting these cases.

A gap in hospital coding means psilocybin-related visits can slip by unnoticed. That hampers public health agencies that are trying to gauge what’s really happening.

Poor tracking hides health impacts

Officials have discovered that current systems for recording hallucinogen-related issues are not keeping up with the changing landscape. Inaccurate data collection may keep local clinics in the dark about how often patients arrive in crisis.

Health systems need reliable metrics for policy decisions. Some states have already drafted policies allowing controlled use of psilocybin for medical study.

Others weigh more permissive models. Researchers stress that consistent tracking and standard coding practices can help officials measure any shifts in harm or misuse.

Education for better outcomes

Experts call for straightforward educational materials about psilocybin. Too many new users jump in without guidance, and that raises the risk of harmful experiences.

Medical offices, online platforms, and community centers could play a role in distributing simple facts. A deeper conversation among doctors, public health leaders, and policymakers might also help.

If people choose to explore psilocybin, they should know its possible effects. Broad awareness can reduce unintentional injuries and keep poison centers from bearing the brunt of emergencies.

Importance of responsible research

Scientific studies on psilocybin are expanding, driven by interest in its potential therapeutic use. A handful of clinical trials suggest it can relieve specific mental health symptoms under controlled conditions.

Still, experts advise caution until results are replicated and reviewed. Researchers hope to see more large-scale trials in the near future.

Trials help to confirm safety profiles, determine effective doses, and better understand who could benefit most. Once there is enough valid evidence, health authorities can make informed decisions about approving psilocybin-related therapies.

Balancing hope and risks

Fans of magic mushrooms highlight experiences of spiritual or introspective growth. Others cite anecdotal relief from depression or chronic pain.

Medical professionals respond that each user brings a unique history, including mental health factors, that might heighten risks. Some also worry that blanket decriminalization could send the wrong message.

Substance misuse can surface if people jump into using potent compounds without a plan or supervision. Encouraging responsible decisions goes hand in hand with exploring psilocybin’s possible upsides.

The future of psilocybin safety

A lack of comprehensive tracking tools prevents health facilities from planning for potential surges in psilocybin-related visits. Researchers urge policy revisions that integrate consistent psilocybin coding. Clear codes would allow doctors to pinpoint frequent complications and stock resources accordingly.

Hospitals operating in regions where psilocybin use is on the rise might train staff to handle its distinct side effects. This includes mental health professionals equipped with therapy insights, and emergency teams ready for psychedelic crises.

Supporters of psilocybin believe momentum will continue as studies gain traction and more states debate legalization. Experts will watch these policy shifts in real time.

Community programs or peer education campaigns may help encourage careful exploration of psilocybin rather than spur-of-the-moment decisions.

The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

