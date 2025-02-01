India’s wild tigers are thriving with smart conservation efforts

In India, tigers have not only survived but made a remarkable comeback through conservation efforts. Despite the challenges posed by a growing population and shrinking habitats, the number of wild tigers is on the rise.

This success story is rooted in a mix of ecological restoration, economic strategies, and political stability. Equally significant is the deep cultural reverence for tigers that has allowed humans and predators to coexist peacefully.

Protecting an endangered species like the tiger, which can pose a threat to humans, is no easy task. Yet, India has managed to strike a balance.

By combining protected reserves with shared landscapes where tigers and people live side by side, the country has achieved a 30% increase in its tiger population over the past two decades.

A recent study reveals that India now hosts around 3,700 tigers, making up 75% of the world’s wild tiger population. This proves that even in densely populated regions, it is possible to safeguard large carnivores.

Dual approach to tiger conservation

India’s tiger conservation strategy blends two distinct approaches: strictly protected reserves and multi-use landscapes where tigers and humans share space. This dual model benefits both wildlife and local communities.

“The advantage of combining these two methods is that reserves act as a source of tigers for surrounding areas. And if coexistence no longer works, the reserves provide a fallback option – ensuring that tigers are not at risk of extinction,” explained study co-author Professor Ninad Mungi of Aarhus University.

Today, 45% of India’s tiger-inhabited landscapes are shared with approximately 60 million people. This unique arrangement highlights the importance of finding harmony between human needs and wildlife preservation.

What enables coexistence?

Researchers emphasize that human population density alone does not determine whether tigers can thrive.

Instead, factors such as lifestyle, economic conditions, and cultural attitudes play a crucial role. In relatively prosperous regions, ecotourism and government compensation schemes help generate income, increasing tolerance for tigers.

For instance, when farmers lose cattle to tigers, they receive financial compensation from the government. This turns a potential loss into a gain, encouraging acceptance of the predators.

The study also identifies specific conservation conditions that support thriving tiger populations: proximity to reserves, abundant prey, suitable habitats, and moderate economic prosperity.

These elements create an environment where both humans and tigers can flourish.

Challenges in conflict-affected areas

However, not all regions are equally conducive to tiger conservation. In rural areas plagued by extreme poverty, many people depend on forests for food, firewood, and other resources.

“In the past, foraging in the forest was sustainable. But now, with more people and less space for tigers, conflicts are increasing,” said Mungi.

Additionally, tigers are scarce in areas affected by armed conflict. Nearly half of the regions where tigers have disappeared are in districts impacted by the Naxal conflict. When governance weakens due to conflict, poaching and habitat destruction become major threats.

Rare attacks and safety nets

Despite their fearsome reputation, tigers rarely attack humans. On average, about 100 people are killed by tigers each year in India. If such an incident occurs, the government provides financial compensation to the victim’s family.

Moreover, if a tiger develops a habit of attacking humans, it is captured and relocated to a reserve or zoo. These measures ensure that both human safety and tiger conservation are prioritized.

Lessons for tiger conservation

India’s conservation model offers valuable lessons for other countries facing similar challenges.

In Europe, for example, wolves attacking livestock have sparked debates about balancing wildlife protection with human interests. India’s experience may inspire new strategies that safeguard both predators and farmers’ livelihoods.

According to Mungi, there are parallels between India and Europe when it comes to conserving large carnivores.

“In both India and Europe, protected areas are small − only 200-300 km² − and only a small fraction is strictly off-limits to humans. The debate in Europe and North America has been whether to focus solely on protected areas reserved for wildlife,” said Mungi.

“It is critical to have such inviolate areas, where large carnivores are insulated from any human control. But a significant gain can be achieved by going an extra mile and fostering a culture of coexistence beyond protected areas. India offers an alternative by integrating shared landscapes.”

“There are, of course, cultural challenges, but culture can change over time. India’s experience proves that large predators can survive in a modern world – if we are willing to think creatively and find a balance between protection and coexistence,” Mungi adds.

India’s success with tiger conservation shows that coexistence is not only possible but also beneficial for both humans and wildlife. By embracing innovative solutions and respecting cultural values, other nations can learn from this inspiring example.

The study is published in the journal Science.

