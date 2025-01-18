Infrared images reveal how black holes affect the space around them
01-18-2025

Infrared images reveal how black holes affect the space around them

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer

An active galactic nucleus (AGN) is a region at the center of a galaxy where a supermassive black hole is actively consuming surrounding material.

As this matter spirals toward the black hole, it forms a hot, glowing disk called an accretion disk, which emits enormous amounts of energy across the electromagnetic spectrum. This process makes AGNs some of the brightest and most energetic objects in the universe.

Now, astronomers at the University of Arizona and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy have captured the sharpest infrared images ever taken of an AGN.

Using the Large Binocular Telescope Interferometer (LBTI), the researchers observed the AGN in NGC 1068 – one of the closest active galaxies to the Milky Way.

The images reveal new details about how black holes interact with their surroundings.

Capabilities of an extremely large telescope

The Large Binocular Telescope (LBT), located on Mount Graham in Arizona, features two 8.4-meter mirrors mounted side by side. When combined through interferometry, they function as a single, extremely large telescope.

“The Large Binocular Telescope Interferometer can be considered the first extremely large telescope, so it’s very exciting to prove this is possible,” said Jacob Isbell, postdoctoral researcher at Steward Observatory and lead author of the study.

The LBTI has already demonstrated its ability to capture incredibly detailed images of celestial objects. One of its most notable achievements was studying volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Io, where it provided unprecedented observations of volcanic activity on another world.

Building on this success, scientists decided to apply the same imaging technique to studying active galactic nuclei. They believed that if the interferometer could capture fine details on Io, it could also reveal new insights about the structure and behavior of AGN.

This decision led to the highest-resolution infrared images ever taken of an AGN, marking a major step forward in understanding how supermassive black holes interact with their surroundings.

Closer look at an active galactic nucleus

Supermassive black holes sit at the center of many galaxies, but they are not always “active.” A black hole becomes active when it pulls in a significant amount of surrounding material, such as gas and dust.

The more material that enters the spinning accretion disk, the hotter and brighter it becomes, emitting intense light.

In galaxies like NGC 1068, the accretion disk is extremely bright, indicating that the black hole is actively consuming matter. This brightness is a key sign of an active galactic nucleus, meaning the black hole is in a feeding phase, releasing vast amounts of energy that can affect its surrounding galaxy.

“The AGN within the galaxy NGC 1068 is especially bright, so it was the perfect opportunity to test this method,” Isbell said. “These are the highest resolution direct images of an AGN taken so far.”

Images capture black hole behavior

The new images of the active galactic nucleus from University of Arizona and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy revealed multiple cosmic processes occurring at the same time.

One of these is radiation pressure and dusty winds, where the intense light from the accretion disk pushes surrounding dust outward, creating a wind of tiny particles. This phenomenon occurs because the powerful radiation from the black hole exerts pressure on the dust, forcing it to move away.

Another process observed is radio jet feedback, where a powerful jet of radiation and particles emitted by the black hole collides with nearby clouds of molecular gas and dust. This collision heats the gas to temperatures much higher than expected, significantly impacting the surrounding environment.

In previous studies, lower-resolution images could not separate these distinct processes, making them appear as a single blended effect.

However, the exceptional clarity of the  LBTI has now allowed astronomers to distinguish between these individual phenomena, providing a much clearer understanding of how AGN interact with their host galaxies.

Expanding the frontiers of astronomy

The observations mark a major step forward in AGN research and set the stage for future discoveries with even larger telescopes, like the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) in Chile.

“This type of imaging can be used on any astronomical object,” Isbell said. “We’ve already started looking at disks around stars or very large, evolved stars, which have dusty envelopes around them.”

As telescope technology advances, scientists will gain an even deeper understanding of black holes and their influence on galaxies. The new tools and their images will help unravel the mysteries of how black holes shape the universe, leading to groundbreaking discoveries in astrophysics.

The study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Image Credit: European Southern Observatory

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/01/Ghost-town-galaxies.jpeg
01-19-2025
'Ghost town' galaxies hold big secrets about the early universe
2025/01/anhinga-cormorant.jpg
01-19-2025
Florida’s waterbirds: Expert divers with bold hunting techniques
Washington,,Dc,,Usa,-,Nov,25,,2024:,Australopithecus,Afarensis,Diorama
01-19-2025
Early humans had surprising diets 3.5 million years ago
2025/01/Glacier-retreat.jpg
01-19-2025
Astonishing glacier retreat in the Arctic signals climate disaster
2025/01/Mars-samples.jpg
01-19-2025
NASA seeks a faster way to bring Mars samples to Earth
2025/01/opioids-portrayal-tiktok-social-impact.jpg
01-19-2025
TikTok videos provide a lifeline to prevent opioid overdoses
2025/01/Flickering-Sun.jpg
01-19-2025
Flickering loops appear on the Sun before it erupts
2025/01/Diet-brain-.jpg
01-19-2025
Brain benefits of the Mediterranean diet can be boosted with more greens
2025/01/Leo-P.jpg
01-19-2025
Star formation 'reignited' in the galaxy Leo P after billions of years
Big,Cuttlefish,Hanging,In,The,Blue,Water,Close,Up,Photo
01-19-2025
Cuttlefish show levels of self-control and reasoning that rivals that of primates
2025/01/Embryo-electric.jpg
01-19-2025
Embryo formation is shaped by electric fields
2025/01/paraparticles_subatomic-world_new-category_1m.jpg
01-19-2025
New category of particles discovered in the subatomic realm
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved